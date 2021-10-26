The mission of Derby Public Schools is to create a tomorrow that is better than today by ensuring all students continually grow and learn. Elected by community stakeholders, Board of Education members play a critical role in the success of a school district and achieving its mission.
School board members develop policies and make tough decisions that help shape the future of our education system. School boards oversee every public school district in Kansas. Board members do this with no compensation. Instead, it is a desire to serve that drives school board members.
In the upcoming Nov. 2 election, Derby Public Schools has three positions on the Board of Education open for four-year terms and one position open for an unexpired, two-year term. The candidates for the unexpired, two-year term are Robin Folkerts and Andy Watkins. For the three open four-year terms, the candidates are Michael Blankenship, Amy Bruso, Dixie Chapman, Jennifer Neel, Robyn Pearman, Claudia Peebler and Dale Rotramel, Jr.
Earlier this month, an opportunity for the community was held to learn more about each candidate running for the Board of Education. If you weren’t able to attend, this was recorded and can be viewed online at https://derbyks.new.swagit.com/videos/141074. This forum is a way to learn more about candidates and where they stand on topics of importance to stakeholders.
We hope you can watch the forum and learn more about each candidate. We encourage you to do your civic duty and vote in local elections on Nov. 2!
