What is a Chamber of Commerce and does Derby have one? Yes, the Derby Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1957 when a group of business leaders came together to create an organization with the intention of helping Derby businesses grow and thrive.

What started out as a small membership organization run only by volunteers has now grown to be an active and engaged group of 300-plus members with three full-time staff.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.