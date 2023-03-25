What is a Chamber of Commerce and does Derby have one? Yes, the Derby Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1957 when a group of business leaders came together to create an organization with the intention of helping Derby businesses grow and thrive.
What started out as a small membership organization run only by volunteers has now grown to be an active and engaged group of 300-plus members with three full-time staff.
The Derby Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)3 non-profit membership organization and our mission is to create a strong platform to grow your business, build partnerships and collaborate for the common good. We are the catalyst for bringing the business community together by cultivating leadership, increasing business visibility and exposure, facilitating connectivity and networking, and fostering positive community relationships.
We bring businesses together to share experiences and help them celebrate milestones. We deliver information to help our members make informed decisions and bring community-based programming to them and the Derby community as a whole.
If you are unfamiliar with the Derby Chamber of Commerce, you may have heard of or attended some of our community events: pancake feeds supporting the Derby Food Bank and Derby Operation Holiday, A Taste of Derby, The Great Duck Derby, Wine & Dine-osaur, Chili Cook-Off, and the Derby Christmas Parade, just to name a few of the fun things we do in the community. We also partner with other organizations in the area and actively support the Airmen at McConnell Air Force Base.
The Derby Chamber of Commerce strives to be Derby’s biggest champion and aims to create an environment for businesses and organizations to thrive. To learn more about the Derby Chamber of Commerce, please visit our website at www.derbychamber.com.
