Derby is still warming up after last week’s snow. Although a snow day (or three!) is not nearly as much fun for me now, with a toddler and remote work that ceases for nothing, there is still something magical about the way the world changes when it’s covered with white.
Our expectations are upended. The usual sights and sounds change. Our daily obligations might change, too, as our schedule suddenly opens up, or our methods for fulfilling our to-do list adapt. I can still remember the two-hour drive I had to make to work in Andover on icy roads a few years ago, wrapped in extra layers and alternately marveling at the beauty outside and clutching my steering wheel for dear life.
Snow days force us to behave differently and to look at the world differently, even if it is just for a day or two. Sometimes, they give us permission to have spontaneous fun. I can never decide which is better on a snowy day, to curl up in front of a fire with a warm beverage and a good book, or to bundle up and head outside to explore the temporary wonderland. Snow days make memories.
Each family seems to have their own special snow day traditions, whether it’s building a snowman, making snow cream, or drinking hot chocolate to warm up after playing outside. Over the decades, I have observed that there also seem to be a few unique traits of Kansas snowstorms.
You know it’s snowing in Kansas when:
1) The snow is blowing sideways.
2) Accumulations vary from a dusting to 2 feet, depending on the wind in #1.
3) A thousand snow-shoveling entrepreneurs spring up overnight (find them all on Facebook).
4) You don’t own proper snow gear, because Kansas is hit or miss when it comes to snow.
5) You don’t own a sled, but a bin lid will do just fine.
6) The “hill” you drag that bin lid to is just a slope leading to a parking lot.
7) A layer of ice is under every blanket of snow.
8) The major topic of conversation from the time the first flakes fall until the last have melted away is, “How are the roads?”
9) The roads are too bad to go to school or work, but not Wal-Mart or Quik-Trip.
10) You must make snow cream.
11) There’s a hearty debate about why, exactly, schools closed (or should have closed) and whether students are too “weak” to endure cold weather.
12) You treat the day like it’s magical, because you don’t know when snow will come again.
