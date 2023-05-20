Dr. Holly Putnam-Jackson 2023

DR. HOLLY PUTNAM-JACKSON

Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction

 COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

As educators, we are always looking for strategies to better our instruction and make it more relevant, or meaningful, to students. 

Our recent Work-Based Learning (WBL) partnerships with the city of Derby, local early childhood providers and those offered through our AmeriCorps grant offer our high school students with real-world learning experiences. Derby High School has been fortunate to have a partnership with Citizens Bank (formally Verus) to have a student-run bank branch at the school. We have also had students studying in the medical field that go out to participate in job shadowing.

