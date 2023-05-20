As educators, we are always looking for strategies to better our instruction and make it more relevant, or meaningful, to students.
Our recent Work-Based Learning (WBL) partnerships with the city of Derby, local early childhood providers and those offered through our AmeriCorps grant offer our high school students with real-world learning experiences. Derby High School has been fortunate to have a partnership with Citizens Bank (formally Verus) to have a student-run bank branch at the school. We have also had students studying in the medical field that go out to participate in job shadowing.
The objective of WBL is to enhance personalization by enabling students to align their interests, skills and aspirations with potential career paths. It offers students a chance to fully engage in a specific field and engage with experienced professionals who possess extensive experience in it. This type of experience can assist students in making informed choices about their future career objectives, all while acquiring practical knowledge that reinforces their academic instruction.
One of the major keys to successful WBL opportunities is following state guidelines so students can learn and have it count for an elective credit. It requires one additional critical element – partnership!
The city of Derby and a couple of early childhood providers (TOP and McConnell AFB Child Development Center) reached out to offer partnerships and job-shadowing for DHS students. The city of Derby also offers paid work-based internships for DHS students who can work for $12.50 an hour while earning an elective credit. City representatives worked to offer – during the school year – paid internships for credit and met with DHS juniors who met established WBL criteria. As a bonus, the city shared about summer groundskeeper jobs available.
In order to qualify, students need to have 21 or more credits at the end of junior year with grades in good standing. For some (not all) WBL opportunities, coursework or certification is needed to complete the work successfully.
We welcome businesses and organizations interested in a partnership with one of our career pathways. Please reach out to Sandra Barton, Career Exploration and IPS Educational Leader, at sbarton@usd260.com if you would like to explore an opportunity!
