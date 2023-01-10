Editor’s Note: This is an opinion by a guest columnist from Derby High School. The Informer has invited DHS journalism students to participate in sharing their voice to the community.’
Every storefront in Derby is the same boring design. Gray brick surrounding a large glass wall and glass doors.
No matter the store, from Doc Greens (a healthy eating restaurant) to Bling Nail Bar (a nail salon), they have the same exact architectural style.
So why do we keep building these ugly buildings instead of creating an interesting appearance in a city where people genuinely want to spend time?
In the 1980s and ’90s, even fast food and chain restaurants had unique buildings, whether it was IHOP’s A-frame or Pizza Hut’s iconic red roof.
Now Pizza Hut and IHOP are located in boring, ugly, gray, square buildings.
Construction on a new strip mall is set to be done sometime in 2023, right on Rock Road between two other strip malls.
All of these buildings resemble each other and make Derby an uninteresting town with the same melancholic buildings, which makes a drive through the city wholly unremarkable.
This bland architecture makes its inhabitants more susceptible to feeling negatively towards their own town. Though the buildings themselves may have great, local stores. The similarities to every other store in town makes it hard to stand out against the others.
According to HMC Architects, architecture inside and out can affect the mood, health and productivity of the occupant. When the buildings all have the same boring look and feel, it makes us, the customer, feel the same way.
Bright, inspiring architecture will make the inhabitants of Derby happier.
We should build more visually appealing places that are a more interesting place to spend time, such as Revolutsia in Wichita. A shopping center made out of shopping containers will draw people in.
Clifton Square is a center in Wichita’s College Hill that is a collection of old houses turned into businesses. The most interesting buildings here are schools and fire stations.
At Baltimore and Patriot, there are multiple abandoned buildings that have been sitting unused since I was a kid – and that’s one of our entry points.
The new Sandbox is a step in the right direction because it’s a place that seems interesting. It’s got an enormous tent-like building connected to a rustic/modern building made of dark brick and steel. A mix of old and new, which also relates to Derby, which was established in the 1870s.
Hopefully more interesting commercial areas would help expand Derby into the small town of dreams, with buildings that encourage community growth and exciting new places to spend your time. But for now, the buildings create a bland very similar look throughout the town.
