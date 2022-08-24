As summer draws to a close, those old familiar refrains are picking back up – the cacophony of crashing pads, shrill whistles and, soon, the roar of enthusiastic fans at Panther Stadium and wherever else the Derby High fall sports athletes will be in action.

This edition of the Informer features our annual Fall Sports Preview breaking down the season ahead and just how it may play out for all DHS squads – including one near and dear to my heart, the marching band.

FSP marching band 1

The DHS marching band runs through drill during band camp in the first week of August. Once classes start, the group will rehearse every day through November.
Tanglewood Legacy

While a recent marriage means there may not be two “Miss Sammons” at Tanglewood anymore, the mother/daughter bond at the Derby school continues to run deep with Tammy Sammons (left) and her daughter, Tiffany.
Swaney Teacher

Amber Kellogg is currently getting her classroom ready for her first year at Swaney Elementary. The new teacher has deep ties to the school, which is named after her great-great-great-great-uncle.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.