While a recent marriage means there may not be two “Miss Sammons” at Tanglewood anymore, the mother/daughter bond at the Derby school continues to run deep with Tammy Sammons (left) and her daughter, Tiffany.
As summer draws to a close, those old familiar refrains are picking back up – the cacophony of crashing pads, shrill whistles and, soon, the roar of enthusiastic fans at Panther Stadium and wherever else the Derby High fall sports athletes will be in action.
It’s no secret that during my time at the University of Kansas, I spent my fall Saturday afternoons/evenings in the stands at Memorial Stadium as a member of the Marching Jayhawks. They were pretty good years – especially in hindsight – getting to witness three bowl games in four seasons.
Speaking to DHS Director of Bands Adam DeVault ahead of the 2022 marching season, its clear some of the band experience is universal. Part of the draw for his students, he noted, is the familial bond. Students from all different backgrounds – pure music enthusiasts, cheerleaders, football players, etc. – come together in pursuit of collaborative success.
Without that prior marching band experience, and adapting to a much larger campus than I was used to, personally, I think I felt that sense of community even more. And I certainly saw the merging of backgrounds – sharing the field with DI athletic scholarship recipients, future medical students, etc. I can still say that some of my closest friendships were formed through marching band.
Of course, those familial ties are not limited solely to marching band, as any team sport shares similar undertones – and I think those themes are made clear in this year’s Fall Sports Preview. The Panther football team has adopted a clear mission this fall, looking to get the lingering bad taste from last year’s 6A state championship game out of its collective mouth. Then, there is the relatively young volleyball team that banded together over the summer and seeks to continue making strides in the 2022 season.
Getting to interview Kellogg about the unique history with her new work environment, she spoke highly of Swaney, noting the community that was already established was a big selling point in taking the job.
Band or otherwise, there are certain bonds formed in each class, school, etc. Here’s hoping the students, athletes and staff throughout USD 260 enjoy the time together with their “families” this school year.
