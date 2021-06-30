An estate = everything you own. Approximately 50% of the adult population does not have a will or trust. If you or your family member(s) life ended today – without warning – would you be prepared? If you haven’t taken the steps, the reality is that you won’t have a say in how your estate will be handled. Without the proper documents, upon your death the state of Kansas gets to decide who gets what. This automatic estate plan rarely matches your own preferences. Even custody of your minor children will be decided by the courts without your input or recommendations if you have not named a guardian in a will or revocable living trust.
You should have control over the final disposition of your property. Every adult individual or married couple needs an estate plan, regardless of how much they own. A plan gives you the opportunity to make very important decisions regarding:
• How your assets are distributed.
• Who will be the executor of your estate.
• Provisions for minor children or providing lifelong care for a disabled family member.
• Your charitable legacy: supporting local and national charities of your choice either outright or through a fund established at the Derby Community Foundation.
Estate planning is complex, and so are the federal and state laws relating to it. Even small oversights can cause big problems later. Working with your local attorney or financial advisor is important to design a comprehensive estate plan which could include membership in the Derby Community Foundation’s Legacy Society.
If you already have a prepared plan, does it need to be reviewed? Is the plan five years old? Have you had a major life event? Have there been tax law changes? How will these changes affect your existing plan?
Working with your estate planner, you can write a plan that will protect your loved ones and give you peace of mind for how your estate will be distributed instead of leaving it up to people who don’t know anything about you and the legacy you wish to leave.
Leaving a small portion of your estate in a charitable fund with the Derby Community Foundation, you will create a legacy that will benefit generations to come.
Through the power of endowment, funds established at the Derby Community Foundation allow your family’s name and charitable aspirations to live forever – creating a stable, enduring legacy to benefit future generations. We welcome the opportunity to help you create this legacy. You can find information about the DCF’s Legacy Society on our website, derbycf.org.
