Welp, here we are again. Last summer, Texas and Oklahoma took the first step to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC. Little did we know it would kick off a new age of college football. The holiday fireworks began early on June 30 when UCLA and USC announced their acceptance into the Big Ten beginning in 2024.
This news almost sounds like it’s straight out of the Custom Conference mode in the NCAA Football ‘14 video game. Conference realignment has quickly become a hot topic for college athletics, and we are full steam ahead for drastic changes in the near future.
The “Red Rover” game of college athletics might hit closer to home for fans in Big 12 country because anyone old enough to remember when Kansas was actually good at football has seen the Border War (Kansas-Missouri) get taken away and the Bedlam Series (Oklahoma-Oklahoma State), which has been played annually since 1910, is likely to share a similar fate.
There is just something about college rivalries. Those rivalries rooted in Civil War bloodshed or geographical tilts that are nearly older than the universities themselves really get fans excited for Saturday morning. Even those out-of-state, “one-sided rivalries” where it is simply a team you love to hate still generates buzz on campus. K-State and Nebraska always was a marquee game in Manhattan despite the Cornhuskers holding a 78-15-2 all-time record over the Wildcats on the gridiron.
Some rivalries will stay intact, like the Red River Rivalry (Texas-Oklahoma), and there are some matchups in the SEC that I am intrigued to see. There will be some old Big 12 matchups too, but it will be frustrating because the decision to leave the Big 12 nearly folded the conference.
A year after the announcement, I realize the move by the Sooners and Longhorns actually makes sense. Still, it baffles me that the most prominent schools in southern California are joining a conference where Minnesota, Nebraska, and Iowa would be the closest Big Ten West opponents.
Some think that college football is ruined, and has fallen to the almighty dollar. Even though there are so many unanswered questions, I think there will be elements I will miss, but it will still be enjoyable. My perfect Saturday afternoon in the fall will still be kicking back and watching an entire slate of football.
But the biggest thing I will miss is the geographical aspect. It is fun to see each region of the country display its unique flavor of football. It was cool to see the fullback thrive on a snowy afternoon in Wisconsin or the shootouts between Texas Tech and Oklahoma in the Big 12. I loved the separation because it made bowl games that much more enjoyable. Now it will be interesting to see if the college football postseason will stay unique.
I am anxious to see how this will work in the coming years, but I will say it will be weird. I bet USC is REALLY going to thrive in freezing conditions at kickoff in Minnesota and UCLA fans will be THRILLED to wake up at 9 a.m. to watch the Bruins play Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium.
Time will tell how the landscape of college football will pan out; who knows, maybe the Big 12 will engulf the Pac-12 and stay relevant. All I can say is those California schools better stock up on some heavy winter gear.
