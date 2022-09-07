Derby has had a half-cent sales tax in place since 2003. Through three different sales tax initiatives since 2003, Derby voters have shown they are willing to invest in their community to make it the place to be. As Derby has grown and become a regional retail destination, the revenue from sales tax has grown as well. Sales tax has shown to be a very viable and sustainable funding source for the community and is a fair way to share the expense of city improvements with those visitors who come to Derby.
The first sales tax was used to build Rock River Rapids and ended early in 2009. The second sales tax was to build a new Derby Public Library. It began in 2010 and ended early in 2014. The most recent half-cent tax, the Derby Difference Sales Tax, began in 2014 and is set to expire Dec. 31, 2024. The Derby Difference was used to build parks (Madison Avenue Central Park and Decarsky Park), helped add needed firefighters for fire and rescue operations, and assists in funding library operations. As you can see, the City of Derby has a history of being a responsible steward of those dedicated sales tax dollars and have gotten projects done as promised.
