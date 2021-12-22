As we go into our Winter Break, Oaklawn students and staff are dreaming of opening a magnificent gift that has been in the making for a little over three and a half years. One of the most unique things about this gift is that it is not one we must unwrap; we have had the opportunity to watch it being built and this gift will keep on giving for years to come! We will walk into this gift on Jan. 4, 2022.
Some gifts we outgrow and hand down to others. Other gifts are kept as keepsakes and memories that we hold onto for a lifetime. Oaklawn Elementary, established in 1954, will be one of those types of gifts – one that we will treasure forever. If the bricks could talk we would all be captivated by the stories of success and struggles that have been lived out over the past 67 years. Our new school building will bring many new triumphs and challenges, and most of all memories of lives that will be impacted due to the gift of knowledge and education.
Oaklawn has been a home away from home to many students and educators over the years. When the team came together to begin planning for our new school, they had one vision in mind and that was to create a place where everyone who enters our doors feels right at home. I am proud to say that we have achieved that goal. When you enter this building, you will be greeted with warmth; both from the individuals who attend work/school here and the extraordinary architecture throughout Oaklawn.
On December 16, we hosted our final open house where individuals were able to take a walk down memory lane and share stories with friends and family. Oaklawn students did not have school on December 17 as staff completed their move into our new school home. Students and staff will wake up on the morning of Jan. 4, 2022, and their new school building will be a reality.
Dreams come true when you have a community that provides support and help to pave the way to reality by supporting the 2018 bond. Our Oaklawn Cheetah family wishes to express our deepest gratitude to every stakeholder who realized our vision and allowed us to dream big.
