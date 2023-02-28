Katrina Cunningham Mug

KATRINA CUNNINGHAM

Customer Service Manager

 COURTESY/CITY OF DERBY

Over the years, the city of Derby has encouraged residents to conserve water in a variety of ways.  

In 2008, the Derby City Council passed an ordinance requiring rain sensors in all residential and commercial automatic irrigation systems. Rain sensors are required for all new residential and commercial irrigation systems for both well and city water.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.