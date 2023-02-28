Over the years, the city of Derby has encouraged residents to conserve water in a variety of ways.
In 2008, the Derby City Council passed an ordinance requiring rain sensors in all residential and commercial automatic irrigation systems. Rain sensors are required for all new residential and commercial irrigation systems for both well and city water.
A rain sensor is an electronic device that measures rainfall and interrupts the automatic irrigation cycle. The sensor turns off the system when a predetermined amount of rain has fallen. Sensors should be mounted above ground in an open area well suited for gauging rain.
In 2013, Derby partnered with the city of Wichita to create a water conservation rebate program. In 2014, the Derby City Council approved a second phase of the rebate program and additional funds were added. In January 2016, a new Landscape Conversion Rebate Program was offered as well.
Now, in 2023, the city of Derby is again partnering with the city of Wichita to provide another water conservation rebate program. The program is being funded by a $25,000 rebate allowance from the City of Wichita which will be shared amongst its wholesale customers.
Eligible items include: high efficiency clothes washers, high efficiency dishwashers, high efficiency toilets, dual flush toilet conversion kits, rain barrels, rain sensor shut-off devices, water saving showerheads, and smart irrigation controllers.
Rebates are available to all Derby utility customers, including residential and commercial, owner-occupied and rentals. Rebates will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are depleted and will be credited to the Derby utility customer’s account. Any qualifying device purchased in 2023 is eligible for the program. There is a limit of five qualifying devices per city of Derby utility account.
Rebates may be claimed immediately and will be awarded up to 90 days from the purchase date. Customers must present original receipts and rebate application. Fill out or print the application at derbyks.com/waterconservation.
If you have questions, feel free to reach out to me or any of our helpful customer service staff at City Hall at 788-1424.
