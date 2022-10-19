Kansas agriculture helps to feed, fuel and clothe the world. Members of our organizations include farmers, ranchers and companies directly involved in agribusiness. We proudly stand together as the voice of agriculture to promote and protect agriculture in our great state.
Under our system of government, the authority to create laws should be held by the state legislature – those people directly elected by, and answerable to, Kansas voters. Too often today, however, executive branch agencies pass rules and regulations that have the force and effect of law. Leaders of these agencies are not elected and are not directly answerable to the people.
In Kansas, agency regulations that exceed the legislature’s intent cannot be stopped by the legislature without passing a bill that can withstand a Governor’s veto. This unusual circumstance was set in place following a court ruling. It cedes law-making authority from the legislature to the executive branch and diminishes our system of checks and balances.
Kansas agriculture recognizes the important role regulatory agencies play in supporting our industry, and we support reasonable regulations on agriculture. Farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses frequently work with regulatory agencies to identify issues and work toward compliance. At times, however, executive branch agencies misinterpret or exceed the authority granted to the agencies by the legislature. In these rare instances, the legislature must be allowed to halt harmful regulations by a majority vote.
Kansas is one of only 16 states not requiring its legislature to approve agency regulations before they are adopted. The Kansas legislature has recognized the potential damage an uninformed agency action can cause.
This spring, with the intent to create transparency and allow affected parties the opportunity to discuss the benefits and consequences of proposed regulations, Kansas lawmakers passed HCR 5014. The bill asks Kansas voters, through a November ballot question, to adopt an amendment to the Kansas constitution that would allow the legislature to reject any proposed agency regulation that is not consistent with legislative intent. The amendment will restore balance among the three branches of government, and ensure legislative authority is appropriately vested in the legislature, as our constitution originally required.
A ‘“yes” vote on the ballot question in November approves the proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution and provides the public a voice in opposing any unreasonable or unnecessary agency rule or regulation. A”no” vote allows state agencies the discretion to expand bureaucracy and grow the regulatory state, leaving an expensive lawsuit that many cannot afford as one of the only relief mechanisms.
Vote “yes” on the HCR 5014 ballot question in November to help ensure Kansans have every opportunity for success free from bureaucratic red tape.
This column was contributed by the Kansas Agribusiness Retailers Association, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers, Kansas Cooperative Council, Kansas Grain and Feed Association, Kansas Grain Sorghum Producers Association, Kansas Livestock Association and Renew Kansas Biofuels Association.
