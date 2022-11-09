Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served. For one day, we stand united in respect for you, our veterans.
This holiday started as a day to reflect upon the heroism of those who died in our country’s service and was originally called Armistice Day. It fell on Nov. 11 because that is the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended World War I. However, in 1954, the holiday was changed to “Veterans Day” in order to account for all veterans in all wars.
I will not begin to try to speak for all veterans. However, my perspective as a veteran who served this great nation for over 30 years – along with my father who served over 26 years, and my grandfather who served in WWI – is there are few days that have more significance. As continually demonstrated by the celebrations and recognitions, the Derby community feels the same way.
It’s not just on Veterans Day; it is all year. From the Derby Educational Foundation sponsorship of the dedications of the pavers at Derby High School, the Derby Community Foundation sponsorship of the Veterans Day celebration, Derby becoming a Purple Heart City, and to all the elementary schools’ Veterans Day concerts, I will never tire of children of all ages thanking me or any military member for their service. It is refreshing to know we still have parents and family members instilling the value of service in their children.
Speaking of thanking veterans, I want to take this opportunity to especially thank the Vietnam veterans. All sacrifices were important. However, the veterans of Vietnam did not receive the welcome back celebrations after the war as many of us received after the first two World Wars, Korea and Southwest Asia. We will never be able to make up for the harsh treatment they received upon their return, but we can start and continue by giving them a special “thank you for service.”
Thank you Derby for continually recognizing veterans, not just on Veterans Day, but all year.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.