When my friends began having children a decade ago, Thomas (of Tank Engine fame) was everywhere. I promised myself if I were ever a mother, that ubiquitous character would not be seen in my house. Of course, like everyone else, I watched Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends as a child, but something about the strength of toddlers’ obsession with the blue engine brought out my adversarial streak.
Clearly, I was delusional and lacked an understanding of the depth of Thomas’ power. Even though my 3-year-old rarely watches television, when he does, it is usually to view his favorite animated friend, Thomas. You won, Thomas. But, really, it’s me who has won, because Thomas is a useful engine.
Our household emphasizes behavior rather than labels like “good” and “bad.” A person is encouraged to behave helpfully, usefully, kindly, gently, and so on. In that sense, Thomas makes a very relatable social model for “useful” behavior. While a lot of our day is spent engaged in the usual toddler tantrums and power struggles, sometimes, my child runs to me and expresses a desire to be a “useful engine” and asks for a way to help.
Although I am thrilled he wants to contribute, we all want to be useful. I often wonder how this desire, often left unsatisfied, contributes to feelings of low self esteem, depression, and dissatisfaction with life. Increasingly, the young entrepreneurs I mentor express a desire to be famous, like YouTube stars and other so-called “influencers” who seem to offer little value, little usefulness to the world. Fame, financial success, and other rewards are fine, but how meaningful can they be without being exchanged for some token of usefulness to others?
This useful behavior is missing in a lot of politics, too. There is occasionally legislation notable for its pragmatism – like when Governor Laura Kelly signed the bipartisan bill to eliminate Kansas food tax this spring – but so much of modern American politics has a lot to do with hot air and ideological trench warfare instead of pursuing practical measures useful to the lives of everyday Americans.
Whether you’re a fan of that little blue steam engine or not, our society could use a lot more useful engines.
