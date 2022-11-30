The holiday season is getting underway this week, and in the spirit of friendship and warm, fuzzy feelings, I searched online for a piece of “positive news,” that happy, uplifting copy that sometimes seems in short supply these divisive days.
I came across a survey-based article about “surprising things Americans actually agree on,” which used polling data from YouGov.
It was a counterbalance to another piece of news I read from Pew Research that stated for the majority of Americans, it was stressful to talk politics with people they disagree with, and other surveys showing how divided they believe our country is.
Much of the former survey was not surprising, such as inflation is serious, crime is worrisome, we like law enforcement and the military, and that Social Security and Medicare are valuable programs that should be protected.
On the controversial topic of abortion, the majority said it should be legal in most or all cases. While some might not be comfortable with abortion to the time of birth, they sure don’t want it totally banned.
If they had a spotlight on Derby itself, I think most residents would be supportive of our schools, police and parks system.
But I was surprised about issues that I thought should be on the list but weren’t.
That includes the belief that elections should be over with quickly and we accept the results. I was glad to see the recent midterms were fairly smooth in that regard.
Fighting about results for months or years does no one any good. It’s like disputing a referee’s call of a game held in 2014.
I also was disappointed to see they didn’t touch the issue of national energy independence, which is a no-brainer as it’s also national security.
It’s insane that our president is at war with our own domestic energy businesses and then goes begging for oil from foreign tyrants.
Medical marijuana is another issue I believe should find acceptance everywhere, including Kansas. It’s stunning that our state is one of only three where there is zero marijuana legalization.
So do we like our country or not?
Yes, in the good news department, we do to the tune of 76 percent who consider ourselves at least somewhat patriotic.
We might have to leave out USA soccer coach Gregg Berhalter, who opened our country’s World Cup appearance with a shirt proclaiming “States” instead of “United States.”
Gee, way to support your own nation, Gregg.
In a sign of optimism, and for my final statistic, it found that while we may be divided by current social and political issues, most citizens don’t want that and 87 percent believe that it’s extremely important for a president to have the ability to unite the country, which, of course, has not gone well among recent national leaders.
That’s not to say that people can’t disagree, as healthy dissent is a positive and we can learn a lot from respectfully listening to the viewpoints of someone we differ with.
The problem is the at-each-others throats disagreements and viewing a worthy, different view as some sort of evil.
I write this just after returning from a perfectly civilized Thanksgiving dinner, which included a few people I didn’t know too well.
While the chatter didn’t hit many hot-button topics – other than collectively bashing the dark side of social media – even if we did, given the cordial atmosphere, we likely would have been tolerant of another’s views and found common ground.
That’s something to be hopeful for, both in the yuletide and the approaching year ahead.
