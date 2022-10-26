I don’t know if I was oblivious or it’s just a sign of the changing times (probably both, truthfully), but growing up I don’t remember the prevalence of the “Trunk or Treat” events that have become so popular around Halloween now.
Halloween is still a few days away and the schedule is so jam-packed in Derby that some entities (St. Mary’s parish and The COOP and Coffeehouse) held their Trunk or Treat events a week ahead. If you missed out, don’t worry, there’s still a dozen more scheduled over the upcoming holiday weekend – and you can check derbyinformer.com for a handy resource.
Growing up in Salina, I can’t recall many similar events. The local university (Kansas Wesleyan) had an annual Halloween festival and haunted house – but I’m not one for tricks, and I don’t remember too many treats being handed out, though there were plenty of games to play. No, for the most part we were left to don our costumes and scavenge up and down the neighborhood in our search for Halloween candy.
Don’t get me wrong, I loved the whole trick or treating experience growing up, but if I were a kid today I think I’d be even more excited. Knowing how many Trunk or Treat events there are (in Derby alone), I imagine I might turn into Russell Crowe in “A Beautiful Mind” trying to formulate the perfect schedule to maximize candy collection around Halloween.
Admittedly, I have a bit of a sweet tooth, so trick or treating was always my favorite part of the holiday. Eventually I got over the costume concept – though friends have tried to rope me back in in recent years – and I’ve never been a fan of scary movies, so my options were limited.
While my trick or treating days may be far behind me at this point, my sweet tooth remains – and I’m sure I’m not the only one who grabs an extra bag of Halloween candy while at the store prepping for trick or treaters. One for them, one for me, right?
Maybe it’s just the season, but walking by one of the vendor booths at the recent Third Thursday in Madison Avenue Central Park, I thought the display was advertising a variety of candy-coated caramel apples (no, it was cake pops).
Even with the novelty of the holiday having worn off – since I can just drive to the store and buy candy anytime I want (avoiding the black licorice trappings altogether) – there’s still plenty of fun to be had. I, for one, am I fan of pumpkin-flavored things – so I most certainly also stopped by First Man Brewery on Third Thursday to try their new fall-themed beer, a nice adult treat for sure.
Like Roger Murtaugh, Danny Glover’s character in “Lethal Weapon,” I feel like I’m getting too old for most of this. But with a niece on the way, I look forward to getting to experience some of that more innocent Halloween fun second-hand knowing that there are plenty of treats to go around.
