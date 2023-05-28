Another year gone. It felt like just yesterday that we were putting in the final touches for the 2022 Fall Sports Preview. As we close the books on the season, it has been quite a journey.
There have certainly been hills and valleys throughout the 2022-23 athletic season for Derby High School. From the thrill of winning a state title to the agony of falling just short, there are so many moments to reflect on.
I think my favorite memory from this year has to be the wrestling team’s state title victory. Of course, covering a postseason triumph is every sports journalist’s highlight, but what sticks out to me is the journey it took to get there.
When I first got to the Derby Informer in the summer of 2021, one of my first stories was on the Derby wrestling club. They were amid their summer kids club program and had some high schoolers around helping out. I talked with Knowlyn Egan, Cole Molloy and Braden Tatum about the benefit and positives of giving back to a program that raised them.
I saw how much these guys cared about Derby wrestling and how badly they wanted to bring a title back from Hartman Arena. Once I saw them take the mat in 2022, I knew they had potential.
From the start, you could see the family mentality of the wrestling team. That was evident in the summer of 2022 after the sudden passing of Jeremy Molloy. As a mentor, friend and father, it was a tough stretch for the Derby community.
The season began with tragedy, and the road didn’t get easier for the Panthers. Injuries to key contributors piled up throughout the season, yet the team kept fighting.
I think the best part of the state title run was how Bill Ross’ crew won it. It was truly a team effort. Sure, four wrestlers were in finals, and Egan was crowned a state champ, but the title was wrapped up before the finals because of the way the rest of the team battled in the consolation bracket.
The triumph out of tragedy makes for a great story, certainly not the one you particularly enjoy telling, but it showed the unity and heart of the wrestling program.
There were highlights from nearly every sport this season and I enjoyed sharing some of those stories, especially those from the senior class.
Battling adversity was somewhat the theme for the class of 2023. Obviously, everyone was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but this class was the last group of high schoolers caught in the middle of a unique situation. There were several that were cheated out of postseason runs or seasons altogether. Even in their sophomore seasons, it still wasn’t quite the same. The determination to continue to work and improve amid all those changing situations is something to be applauded.
The talent pool was special in this class; I hope we don’t take that for granted. Obviously, there is talent waiting to be discovered, but all of these individuals had great character. Derby fans have seen amazing talent in people like Dylan Edwards, Addy Brown, Samuel Same and many more.
To the entire class of 2023, I wish you good luck in all of your endeavors on and off the field. I know there is an entire community rooting for you. To the classes of 2024-2027, I am excited to see you all develop and share your stories as you grow as individuals and athletes.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.