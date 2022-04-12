Last week, I had the privilege of talking with a few Derby High School students that had the opportunity to work on press row at the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds in Wichita last month.
In reflecting on my interview with these exceptional students, I saw the same emotions that I felt after working my first few events in sports media. The excitement in their faces, the passion they showed when sharing stories, even the ones where they got yelled at, and the evident desire to have more experiences like it made me excited for the future of journalism and a little jealous of the opportunity they had at a young age.
Obviously, it was no easy task; these students were challenged to perform at a professional level and work late hours – on school nights – with little margin of error. It takes a certain kind of student to want to go out of their comfort zone and be challenged, and the group rose to the occasion.
I have to credit Derby High School and journalism teacher/Panther Publications advisor Joanna Chadwick for their work to provide a space for students to learn in a “trial by fire” environment, which is the best kind of learning, in my opinion.
I went to a small school in Kansas City that didn’t have top-tier media classes available with teachers who had quality industry experience, so I had no idea that sports journalism was a possible career path or even given the opportunity to try.
Growing up, my favorite writer was former Kansas City Star sports columnist Sam Mellinger. I always saw him as a celebrity or someone who had the perfect yet unattainable profession.
I’ve shared this before – in my first opinion column at the Informer – that my roommate showed me the amazing world of sports journalism. It all started with shadowing him at the Sunflower Showdown at Allen Fieldhouse and it only grew from there.
I was 20 when I finally decided that I wanted to work in media and the early goings were tough – trying to learn the ins and outs of the field and fighting through the intimidation of rubbing elbows with some of the best inside the press box. I got some pretty amazing learning opportunities to go alongside my classes. I really got to try new writing styles until I found my own.
I always tell people that once you get a taste of working in sports, it is hard not to desire to get that experience again. I have been able to do so many things that a younger me would never even have dreamed of doing. I have been privileged to work in various positions as a writer or in video production at big events like a pair of AFC Championships, the College Football Playoff, countless K-State games and a few Royals games along the way. That excitement never leaves, and it makes my heart race just thinking about those moments.
Enough about me – let’s talk about these students. They are already on a path to bigger and better things and have been in the big moment for media standards. I know that it was an experience they will never forget. The lessons learned in those moments of triumph of fighting through being overwhelmed and intimidated will only make them stronger regardless of what career they pursue.
Who knows, maybe one of them will be the next Sports Editor at the Derby Informer or go even bigger to become the next Adrian Wojnarowski, Mina Kimes or Jeff Passan of ESPN.
