This is peak garage sale season. As regularly as the grass turns green (and then brown) in Kansas, brightly colored flags and cardboard signs crop up on Wednesday evenings at intersections, announcing that another family, or, better yet, a multifamily group, will be selling their outgrown, worn out, and otherwise undesirable possessions for affordable prices from the comfort of their yard, driveway, and/or garage. 

I have always found this custom a little strange. That is not to say that I have never participated. As a child, I remember helping affix colored stickers to clothes and waiting not-so-patiently in the heat for the ordeal to conclude. As an adult, I prefer to downsize on my own schedule, rather than hoarding my castoffs for a special event, but I do get the itch to treasure hunt now and then, although I am almost always disappointed. During Derby’s most recent citywide garage sale, I was determined to find an affordable concrete bird bath for my pollinator garden. Instead, what I found were a number of homes with a bird bath positioned confusingly near to  - but not actually part of - the garage sale.

