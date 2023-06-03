This is peak garage sale season. As regularly as the grass turns green (and then brown) in Kansas, brightly colored flags and cardboard signs crop up on Wednesday evenings at intersections, announcing that another family, or, better yet, a multifamily group, will be selling their outgrown, worn out, and otherwise undesirable possessions for affordable prices from the comfort of their yard, driveway, and/or garage.
I have always found this custom a little strange. That is not to say that I have never participated. As a child, I remember helping affix colored stickers to clothes and waiting not-so-patiently in the heat for the ordeal to conclude. As an adult, I prefer to downsize on my own schedule, rather than hoarding my castoffs for a special event, but I do get the itch to treasure hunt now and then, although I am almost always disappointed. During Derby’s most recent citywide garage sale, I was determined to find an affordable concrete bird bath for my pollinator garden. Instead, what I found were a number of homes with a bird bath positioned confusingly near to - but not actually part of - the garage sale.
The concept of selling one’s possessions to neighbors is an old one. I remember being surprised when a character in Thomas Hardy’s “Far from the Madding Crowd”, a novel published in 1874, sold his eating utensils and other household goods to get out of debt.
According to Wikipedia, “rummage” sales did not become common until the 1800s, when unclaimed cargo was sold piecemeal, and these “rummages” evolved during the mid-20th century into the garage sales with which we are familiar. I imagine people have been doing something similar for a long time. Particularly if a family moved, anything they couldn’t afford to bring or no longer needed would have been liquidated. Of course, people used to have far less “junk” and likely had less they needed to sell, but the concept of a yard sale is probably as old as human settlement - as is its appeal.
The garage sale endures in part because each of us harbors a tiny hope that we will uncover a treasure - something we value - among our neighbors’ discards. We believe that our neighbors might own things that we need or want and, unlike theft, a garage sale is a socially-sanctioned way to go treasure hunting in someone else’s possessions.
