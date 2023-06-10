The flashing lights in the rearview mirror got my attention quickly.
I was on a two-lane road and looked for a place to pull over safely. Finding it, I was quickly greeted by a young Sedgwick County deputy.
I know I wasn't speeding. Did I miss a stop sign?
No, the stop's reason was a burnt-out tag light.
Hardly a major crime, but law enforcement officers do need to see license plates as part of their patrol duties.
Of course, I get the drill: pulling over motorists is a way to find those without insurance, registration, a license or even someone with an arrest warrant.
And with probable cause, it can lead to a vehicle search and perhaps finding much more, like the California woman arrested earlier this month not far from Derby with 2.2 pounds of deadly fentanyl.
That, according to the DEA, has the potential to kill 500,000 people, or almost all county residents.
So I get it, pulling someone over is part of policing.
On the other hand, it's a complicated issue as it can be dangerous for all involved.
Recent statistics show that 86 people were killed in 2022 by police in traffic stops, but they don't always include full details, such as if the driver was trying to kill the officer.
Another figure reported that in 2020, 45 officers were killed at traffic pullovers, but again, there's a dearth of details on causes and impetuses.
In any case, the bottom line is that traffic stops can be deadly.
Luckily, I realized that the best reaction was setting a calm tone.
I put my hands on the wheel, followed the deputy's directions, provided the paperwork and sat back as he ran the info.
He came back with my papers, and actually looked a little disappointed that everything was in order.
The problem, it seems, is how quickly a pullover gets out of hand.
So the police are usually on edge. However, they have the responsibility for creating a non-threatening situation.
Starting off yelling a variety of mixed commands and trying to intimidate someone does no good.
Another deputy did just that to me a few years back at a traffic accident just south of Derby.
I knew I was in the right, but just backed off and called in to report her to the supervisor.
Some of the problems have to do with physical distance.
In my stop, the officer wisely approached from the passenger door side, which makes sense as it's much safer and the door creates a built-in barrier.
However, some experts say that the driver's side approach allows police to detect the use of alcohol or drugs much more quickly.
Many violent situations seem to arise from sudden moves. The officer is looking for drivers to not reach too quickly for something, such as a weapon.
I now keep the paperwork in an open slot on the driver's door and not in the glovebox and tell the officer what I'm doing.
One extremely easy step to cut down on the number of adverse incidents would be to mandate safe traffic stop procedures as part of the law.
Make them the "rules of the road," just like observing stop signs or speed limits.
Drivers would have to follow them – and officers, too, along with being required to tape every encounter with a body cam.
Although cutting down on the overall number of stops will help, totally eliminating traffic stops is not the answer. We need drunks and serious criminals off the road.
It's a complex issue and one that needs more focused, concerted effort and innovative solutions.
As for that tag light, yes, I did fix it the next day.
