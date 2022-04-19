Does this spring seem even more bright and colorful than we can remember from past years? The Redbud trees, Bradford Pears and Crabapple trees are bursting with flowers messaging the arrival of the season, and for Derby residents and visitors, April 24, 2022, will provide plenty of reasons to get out. For the fifth year Spring Into Art, located at Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison Ave., will provide entertainment, food and fun for the whole family, beginning at 11 a.m. and going through 4 p.m.
The park is such a great venue for Spring Into Art as it accommodates different activities so easily. The amphitheater provides comfortable seating to enjoy the stage action and a little refreshment from the food trucks parked nearby. How about a cool fruit smoothie, or make it lunch with a delicious BBQ sandwich, while being entertained with live music, children’s choruses, and the Wichita War Dancer, presenting cultural education through the Native American experience.
Various artists will be setting up their displays in tents offering work they’ve been creating, and this year options include mounted photography, fluid art designs and “Fruitful Art.” Handmade enameled jewelry, objects created from gourds, bowls lathed from tree trunks, glass blown in fantastic designs and more will all be available to view and purchase, with artists present to describe the creative struggles and process with visitors.
Wander over to the north end of the park near the open shelter and get ready to create your own art in the Derby Chalk Garden. This is a new option for creativity, with colored chalks available between 1 and 3 p.m, and all ages are welcome to add their own spring fling flair to this event. Face painting, balloon artistry, a farmers market, beer and wine tasting, wow – this is a community activity you’re going to want to enjoy with your whole family. In case of some sprinkles, the art vendors will be moved into The Venue space, but come on out with your sunhat and sunglasses, some cash and a smile and let’s all enjoy seeing each other. It’s spring 2022 – hoooooray!
