Most of Kansas is currently experiencing a drought, with Derby in severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Although conditions vary year to year, we are projected to experience more drought and extreme weather over time.
I know I am not the only one to receive staggering water bills this summer despite my efforts to minimize outdoor water consumption, watering in the early morning, watering deep and less frequently, and using soaker hoses. And, I know I am not the only one whose lawn has withered, last fall’s overseeding burning to a crisp.
As a member of an HOA with strict stipulations about lawn and landscaping, my husband and I dutifully (and expensively) mow, overseed, water, aerate, and fertilize our large swatch of monoculture lawn. Lawns are a foolish relic and expensive way to use our vast suburban acreage. Increasingly, amid rising prices for essentials, they are becoming nearly impossible for middle class families to afford.
After spending many hundreds of dollars watering the lawn this summer, we’re about to invest again in overseeding the ravaged lawn and in the many hundreds of dollars of water it will take to nurture those grass seedlings through the fall. The City of Derby has made some small steps toward encouraging water conservation over the years. But, it’s not Derby itself that mandates that I and so many other property owners devote our yard to lawn – it’s the city’s 41 HOAs.
Many HOAs include stipulations about how much of a yard must be lawn – ranging from specific percentages to phrases like, “a vast majority.” Rocks, gravel, and “landscaping that significantly alters the appearance of the property,” are often forbidden.
One of the great things about Derby are the large yards. Many houses are situated on 9,000- to 10,000-square-foot lots. It’s not uncommon to find yards of a quarter acre, half acre, or more. Not counting the house, that means most residents care for a yard of at least 6,000 square feet. There are so many better ways to use our land than lawn.
It’s time to shift public perception about the proper look for a front yard and give up the pipe dream of maintaining thousands of feet of lush lawn. Some cities in Western states like Colorado, Arizona, and California actually pay residents to replace lawn with less water-intensive options. Derby – and HOA members – could start by encouraging HOA boards to update covenants to remove clauses mandating lawns. We can explore alternatives together and grow a better, water-wise Derby.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.