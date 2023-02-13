The game of basketball has come a long way since Dr. James Naismith’s original 13 rules of basketball that reside on the campus of the University of Kansas. From the addition of the three-point line to the evolution of the equipment, there have certainly been updates to the game that have made it more entertaining to watch and play.
I don’t think Naismith, “Phog" Allen and Adolph Rupp would ever imagine a single player accumulating over 38,390-plus points in a career or even playing ball for 20-plus seasons. In nine seasons from 1898-1907 at the helm at Kansas, Naismith’s squads accumulated 2,740 total points in his Jayhawk tenure. As many know, Naismith’s 55-60 all-time record at KU gives him the lowest and only sub-.500, winning percentage as a coach in the decorated history of Kansas men's basketball.
Obviously, putting Naismith’s coaching and LeBron James’ playing numbers side by side is like comparing apples to oranges because of all the various factors at play. Naismith’s coaching career at KU came and went all before the Titanic sank in 1912, so there’s quite a bit of time between the two aforementioned basketball icons. But it is still interesting to see how far the game has developed.
Shifting the focus to the high school game today, Kansas coaches still have the option to run a similar offensive strategy that has been around since the peach-basket days of the game. Without a shot clock, teams can dribble and pass to their heart's content, essentially tiring out a defense until a promising scoring chance arises or there is a foul.
This has been a popular strategy primarily used against Derby girls basketball. Teams know that they cannot compete with the run-and-gun Derby offense, so they will use this strategy to wear them down and make the Lady Panthers defend for over a minute on several consecutive possessions. This results in a 15-12 score at halftime, as was the case on Feb. 7.
It's not just happening in the Sunflower State or just in girl's basketball. On Feb. 7, a boys varsity game in Oklahoma, a state that does not have a shot clock, between Weatherford and Anadarko ended with a riveting score of 4-2.
Now, does the “win ugly” strategy work? Sometimes, but is it helping players prepare for the next level? Not really.
I understand that not every player has hoop dreams of making it to the next level and beyond, but even solely on the bases of fun, wouldn’t a faster-paced game make it more enjoyable?
Since the National Federation of State High School Associations allowed state associations to implement a shot clock in 2021, eight states have adopted the shot clock ranging between 30 to 35 seconds. Several other states are slated to follow suit by next season. Most GWAL gyms already have the setup to use a shot clock system.
Obviously, the cost to purchase, install, maintain and run would be one of the biggest hindrances that would steer schools away from adopting the shot clock. I know many schools have athletic booster clubs that might aid with the cost. From just a sports writer’s perspective, it's an investment to improve the quality of Kansas high school basketball.
This isn’t 1954 anymore, and the Hickory High playing style from the film ‘Hoosiers’ is a little outdated. Kansas has a rich basketball history; we have the rules of the game in our state. We need to adapt to continue the legacy and prepare our local athletes for the next level.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.