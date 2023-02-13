Cody Friesen mug

CODY FRIESEN

Opinion

The game of basketball has come a long way since Dr. James Naismith’s original 13 rules of basketball that reside on the campus of the University of Kansas. From the addition of the three-point line to the evolution of the equipment, there have certainly been updates to the game that have made it more entertaining to watch and play.

I don’t think Naismith, “Phog" Allen and Adolph Rupp would ever imagine a single player accumulating over 38,390-plus points in a career or even playing ball for 20-plus seasons. In nine seasons from 1898-1907 at the helm at Kansas, Naismith’s squads accumulated 2,740 total points in his Jayhawk tenure. As many know, Naismith’s 55-60 all-time record at KU gives him the lowest and only sub-.500, winning percentage as a coach in the decorated history of Kansas men's basketball.

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.