Thanksgiving has always been my favorite holiday. It is a time of reflection on the blessings we have received. Most of us will enjoy some time with family or friends.

Altogether, I have lived in Derby for 40 years. Growing up here, I attended Derby schools and witnessed the unbelievable evolution of our little town. Derby is becoming a big progressive city with organic, synergetic growth that cannot be fabricated. This type of growth brings with it new opportunity for residents and great prosperity for savvy entrepreneurs. Derby today is three times the population it was when I first came here.

