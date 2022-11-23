Thanksgiving has always been my favorite holiday. It is a time of reflection on the blessings we have received. Most of us will enjoy some time with family or friends.
Altogether, I have lived in Derby for 40 years. Growing up here, I attended Derby schools and witnessed the unbelievable evolution of our little town. Derby is becoming a big progressive city with organic, synergetic growth that cannot be fabricated. This type of growth brings with it new opportunity for residents and great prosperity for savvy entrepreneurs. Derby today is three times the population it was when I first came here.
When I was a kid, Derby was dubbed the city with one stoplight. I spent my summers in the public pool on Market and Westview, shopped at the TG&Y and watched movies at the theater where Riverside Café is now. Madison was a narrow, two-lane high-speed county road east of Zollinger Park.
It was a different world back then. It was normal for kids to walk or bike to school with friends. I remember our little gang of friends tearing up the bike trails in Crane Park on the way home from El Paso Elementary School each day.
This is also when I met my best friend in this world. That was 50 years ago in the summer of 1972. Sadly, Eddie unexpectedly passed away last week. Like everyone in his family, I, too, am brokenhearted.
With Ed’s passing, I have spent a lot more time this week thinking about our memories here. To have close friends is a special thing, but to have lifelong close friends is extremely special.
Every candidate running for any office in the 2022 general election will say they are thankful the election is behind us. I’ll assume we are all thankful the political ads and mailers have stopped, too. But with that campaign taking most of my time this year, I realize now that I missed opportunities to connect with my friend Eddie. We all only have so much time on this earth, so how we spend our limited time is something we should consider during this holiday season.
I know there are many people who are struggling with life and have lost loved ones or perhaps have regrets over broken relationships. Let me encourage you to be purposefully grateful for what we have been given. Be thankful for the friends and family we do have and consider making the first call to those we have not connected with in a long time. Time is limited. Spend it lovingly.
