The recent directives given by a Derby Recreation Commission staff person to other employees, guiding them to not disrupt transgender individuals from using the locker room they identify with, rather than their actual biological gender, has created a storm of opinions. And the majority seem to be opposed to the idea.
When a hot topic like this comes up with any tax-based facility, you can bet those taxpayers want to be heard. The question yet to be answered is – will they be heard?
At the Feb. 14 DRC board meeting, I was prepared for an irate, mean-spirited group of residents to unload on board members about the issue. But it was quite the opposite.
Over 20 people spoke to the DRC board and the majority were not rude or offensive to others. It was unlike what I have seen over the past year with many patrons who speak out against issues at school board meetings.
Several individuals pointed out they weren’t against transgenders having the opportunity to use the facility, just not the same locker room their sons and daughters use who maintain their biological gender. Several speakers used facts, figures and personal experiences to share their concerns about the issue. Many presented logical reasons, centered on safety issues. And those concerns weren’t about transgenders causing a problem, but for others who might abuse the situation with intentions of assault.
To date, there is no current law in place that says transgenders cannot be directed to another public bathroom or locker room. Yet, the DRC seems to be confused about that issue and sites federal and state court decisions to be “ambiguous” at times.
It is true the DRC currently has no policy on transgender locker room usage. But directives were given “as guidance” to staff on what to do in the event something comes up with transgenders or the general public. That directive of guidance was to let them go in the locker room of their choice.
Typically, directives are elements within a policy. So, maybe a policy should have come first, with the directives in it.
When we recently asked if the guidance given to staff continues to be in place regarding transgenders using the locker room they identify with, the DRC made the following statement:
“We are not aware of any current issues regarding your question; however, if a special request occurred we would handle it on a case by case basis, which would include offering the family/private locker room.”
That sounds like just more guidance and not a clear identifiable approach.
The DRC says they will not take any action on adopting a transgender policy until consultation with city and school district officials.
Certainly, it’s fine to inquire with the other government partners on processes and experiences, but in the end, this policy needs to be a policy for the DRC first.
I believe the DRC does want to abide by the law and create a safe place for members to go and ensure everyone has the security and privacy they deserve.
Just prior to press time Monday, we learned that the DRC Board of Directors called a special board meeting on Tuesday of this week (the day before you get this paper) to discuss the issue and may even vote on a specific action to approve.
Most importantly, let’s hope the more than 150 patrons who were at the meeting on Feb. 14 and those who spoke for the majority were heard. If they were, a decision should reflect what the patrons expressed, which is the safety, security and privacy the DRC says they want to provide.
