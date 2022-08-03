We are excited to hold our first-ever Third Thursday on Aug. 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. at both Warren Riverview Park and the Derby Public Library. This is a free community event that will be held on the third Thursday of August, September and October 2022.
Activities at the park on Aug. 18 include an artist exhibit by Rita Tillison with HeArt of God, LLC. Proceeds for the sale of her acrylic paintings go to a community in Uganda, Africa. Enjoy musical performances by Derby’s own J. Michael Terrell from 6 to 7:30 p.m. followed by the Lisa Hittle jazz trio from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Food trucks at the park include Addie M’s Ice Cream Truck, Cheezepanzee, and Hot to Trot Gourmet Hot Dogs. Shaken or Stirred Bartending will be selling both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.
