Taking in last week’s article on the USD 260 book controversy gave me a flashback to my own high school days when “The Catcher in the Rye” was just one disputed book.
In 2022, like 1975, there are a lot of moving parts – but at the same time, it’s not too complicated to solve.
First of all, anyone who knows me realizes that I’m a strident free speech advocate.
But I’m also an advocate of parents being involved in their child’s education. I was and I respect others who are, especially since it’s their tax dollars at work.
If a book is selected for a class and parents deem it inappropriate for their children, by all means let them divert to another book or assignment.
Nothing wrong with that.
But I don’t want to see just one parent being able to dictate books for a whole class.
That’s just not right either, especially after a committee has reviewed them.
So there’s a middle ground that weaves a thread between the two sides.
And if the books are in the library, it’s certainly easy to prevent students from borrowing them if parents say so. Others, however, are free to do so.
I also can see why school officials are walking on eggshells on this topic as a mere 24 percent of Americans believe public schools are headed in the correct direction, according to a recent poll by Selzer & Co.
Even 44 percent of Democratic voters, often more strident public educational supporters, say schools are failing in their agenda and with their results. So complaints about book content, including those in Derby, are getting much attention.
However, let’s be real and put today’s “book-banning” rhetoric in context.
I did a check and the two books in question at DHS are easily available at Amazon, either free as an audiobook or less than $5 – and totally uncensored, too.
They weren’t asking for an ID, but said it was for those 12 and older.
And once these students reach age 18, viewing any printed material, including hardcore pornography, is completely legal.
Furthermore, no one is knocking down doors and confiscating copies of “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” to throw in a bonfire. The First Amendment protects it.
As for USD 260’s legal standing, if it wants to reject a title, it’s on firm footing as the Supreme Court ruled in 1982 with its “Pico” verdict that school officials may remove any book they want because of content, especially vulgar passages that are not “age appropriate.”
But there’s an important aspect of that ruling: they cannot remove books simply because they don’t like the ideas in them.
Unfortunately, that doesn’t apply to today’s social media titans, who get to censor whatever ideas don’t appeal to them – that’s a much more troubling dimension of censorship with far more negative impact on us than our school situations.
In any case, parents are free to provide controversial books to their children as they see fit.
That’s important because some advocates of “no book banning” in schools and libraries limit their reading lists to works that meet their world view, which usually skews politically left or politically correct.
My question to them is: would you be open to students reading such titles as white supremacist David Duke’s “My Awakening,” which advocates for racial segregation, or Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf,” gushing with its anti-Semitism rantings?
If not, why not? Doesn’t a free press include highly disagreeable ideas, too?
Another aspect of disputed books is whether the content is needed for the narrative or not.
Authors, of course, would argue it is, but having worked with writers and editors for years, I can say that’s not always the case.
Some like to throw in profanity for shock value, much like a foul-mouthed comic.
Certainly, in some cases, profanity and adult scenes are called for.
A drunken sailor is going to swear like one. A young couple in love is going to deserve scenes of unbridled passion. People in the 1840s along the Mississippi River are going to use the N-word like Mark Twain did in his books.
I knew of an editor who used to take out what could be considered reprehensible passages or language. If the narrative wasn’t changed, or characters lessened, he judged it as gratuitous. The author, he said, just wanted to give it a “mature” rating.
So, along with a direction of compromise, there’s one more possibility I have for DHS: offer an elective class in controversial books. Any and all books would be open to discussion, with only those with parental approval and their own choice participating.
I might want to attend. Actually, I think I may have my copy of “The Catcher in the Rye” around somewhere.
