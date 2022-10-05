Editor’s Note: This is an opinion by a guest columnist from Derby High School. The Informer has invited DHS journalism students to participate in sharing their voice to the community.
You can walk down the street and see all different kinds of people. People of color, LGBTQ+ people, people of all shapes and sizes.
And yet issues with that simplistic concept still arise, as seen with the school board’s rejection of the strategic plan. We should celebrate the exceptional differences in our community, especially among those that are young and impressionable.
Recently, seniors Samuel Same and Marina Loera were crowned the 2022 homecoming king and queen. Same is Black. Loera is Hispanic.
“Being a Hispanic homecoming queen in such a predominantly White city and high school has been so surreal,” Loera said. “When I was a little girl I remember going to the parades and seeing the homecoming court drive by in beautiful dresses in convertibles and I always wondered what I’d have to do so that could be me one day.”
In the past years, the diversity of the homecoming kings has been diverse, too.
In 2021, Parker Tauer, a gay man, won. In 2020, Blake Chadwick, a Black man, won. In 2019, Kevin Washington, a Black man, won. Other identities were on the court as well. This shows how amazingly diverse the school population is becoming, even in a predominantly White school. Having the ability to intertwine diversity with inclusion creates a healthy environment.
“I believe diversity is huge, but I also feel like diversity and inclusion are two separate things,” Loera said. “There can be lots of diversity within a setting, but without inclusion, there is still a disconnected feeling.”
While the strategic plan was initially rejected, I am relieved that the Board of Education has decided to approve it, no matter their opinion on it.
According to steps4change.org, “Every culture, every nationality, every single person sees the world in a different way ... When all of these different views are shared together, miracles can happen.”
This perfectly sums up the state of the current world. And even if you can’t understand how others feel because you don’t live in their world, it shows empathy can go a long way to bringing a closer and more unified Derby community.
“I feel like I not only proved the stereotypical homecoming queen wrong for myself and the Derby community, but I feel like I am able to show other little girls from all ethnicities and nationalities that they too, can be a queen,” Loera said.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.