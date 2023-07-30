During this legislative break, there have been many opportunities for me to further connect with our community and learn about the changes we so urgently need. While the halls of legislation may be temporarily quiet, I have been devoting time to serving in a number of other ways.
Serving as the vice chair of the South-Central Delegation alongside chair KC Ohaebosim, we have been able to actively engage with local organizations and stakeholders to better understand some of our region’s more pressing challenges and successes. The South-Central Delegation will continue to host more educational opportunities for our local delegation throughout the summer and fall.
During this last session, the Welfare Reform Committee held two committee hearings on homelessness. To my knowledge, this is the first time that homelessness has officially been addressed during a legislative session. This fall, I will be serving on the Interim Committee on homelessness. In the meantime, I have been busy attending the Homelessness Taskforce meetings, attended the Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission update, and have been meeting one-on-one with different stakeholders and volunteers working to best address this complicated issue in our community and across the state of Kansas. The growing homeless population continues to be at the top of the list for issues impacting the Wichita area.
In conjunction with being a member of the House Election Committee, I will be serving on the Special Committee for Governmental Ethics Reform and Campaign Finance Law in October. This committee will be working to better clarify campaign law and continue the bipartisan efforts to resolve ongoing concerns that weren’t addressed in the recent ethics reform bill, Senate Bill 208. I am committed to upholding the highest ethical standards and am dedicated to do my part in enhancing transparency and accountability in government.
Thank you to the many of you who continue to reach out to me with your thoughts and concerns about different issues in our community. Nearly every day I find that there is work for me to do helping constituents resolve problems or navigate through government issues. This is also the time when many legislators are drafting bills for the next session. Even though the session is officially on break, please be assured work is happening and that I am available.
I truly appreciate hearing from each of you. Hearing from you, whether we are on the same side of the aisle or not, helps me ask better questions, do more research and make better decisions.
