The Derby Recreation Commission has over 150 employees year-round and in the warmer months that number swells to well over 300. The DRC operates many facilities but we know the most fundamental part of the organization are the employees that serve the public. The relationships we form with the public are the essence of what we do. Whether that be a fitness class, an art or cooking class, a swim lesson, a check-in at our front desk, a chat in the fitness center, none of these things can be exceptional without a great relationship. The DRC has recently adopted the core values of serving others, teamwork, driving change, being unique, genuine communication and embracing community. It is important that the public know these and be confident in the staff that serve them.
As we enter April we remember that April is National Volunteer Month. The DRC benefits from extensive use of volunteers throughout the year. These folks donate their time and talent to numerous activities like volunteer coaching, assisting at special events, helping out at our summer camps and many other activities. Generations of USD 260 patrons have grown up coached or taught by the friends and neighbors of the community. The DRC is so pleased to be a part of bringing the community together with the help of our volunteers. They truly help realize our vision to “Inspire the highest quality of life through exceptional experiences.”
As much as we appreciate staff and volunteers, the DRC – like many other organizations – is challenged to fulfill our staffing needs. The DRC is currently advertising for spring and summer seasonal employment. Information on available jobs can be found at www.derbyrec.com. The greatest area of need right now is for Rock River Rapids lifeguards. This is a great job that demonstrates responsibility, accountability and trainability to future employers. It’s a chance to work in an exciting outdoor environment and make a difference! Most of our guards end the summer more fit as well as we continually work on our physical readiness.
As we enter the summer the DRC will be emphasizing our core values to the public through signage and updates throughout our facility. We know our staff and volunteers will work to create exceptional experiences for the pubic in order to achieve our organization’s mission of “Creating happiness and lifelong personal growth.” Find your happiness and growth with us this summer.
