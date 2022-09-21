Week two of the 2022 college football season was one of the most entertaining Saturdays of football we have seen in a long time. Three Sun Belt Conference teams entered matchups with Power 5 opponents as underdogs and walked out with a victory and a load of cash.

In a 12-game schedule, Power 5 schools will get three non-conference games. One of those games is required to be against a Power 5 opponent. This could be used to rekindle old rivalries or give a team an early test against a ranked opponent. Programs typically set aside a pair of games to face what they see as weaker talent, like an FCS or Group of Five team.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.