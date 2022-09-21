Week two of the 2022 college football season was one of the most entertaining Saturdays of football we have seen in a long time. Three Sun Belt Conference teams entered matchups with Power 5 opponents as underdogs and walked out with a victory and a load of cash.
In a 12-game schedule, Power 5 schools will get three non-conference games. One of those games is required to be against a Power 5 opponent. This could be used to rekindle old rivalries or give a team an early test against a ranked opponent. Programs typically set aside a pair of games to face what they see as weaker talent, like an FCS or Group of Five team.
The incoming school is usually paid for their troubles, but sometimes those games don’t always go as planned for the home team.
In week two alone, Marshall stunned #8 Notre Dame in South Bend, Appalachian State silenced the 12th man at #6 Texas A&M and Georgia Southern ended the Scott Frost tenure at Nebraska. According to reports, the Sun Belt Conference teams were paid a combined $4.15 million to face the school they beat. Talk about a payday.
It would have been a big payout for someone with skin in the game. According to Barstool Sportsbook, a $100 parlay on the three underdogs to win would have paid $118,000.
All three of these teams had one commonality – transfers.
Some of the biggest contributors throughout the three upsets were transfers. Quarterbacks Henry Colombi (Marshall), Chase Brice (Appalachian State) and Kyle Vantrease (Georgia Southern) all came to their perspective schools via the transfer portal.
Several other pieces came from other Power 5 programs, like Marshall’s running back Khalan Laborn, a Florida State transfer who rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown. Georgia State has 39 transfers on the roster, including linebacker Khadry Jackson, a North Carolina transfer, who was second on the defense in tackles in the win over Nebraska.
Players get a lot of criticism for hitting the transfer portal, and fans are sure to let them know on social media. Of course, there are new factors at play with NIL deals, but one thing that has remained constant is opportunity.
Athletes just want to compete. Sometimes a change of scenery is the best thing for them, and it might not just be about the money or team performance. There could be other factors fans don’t see, like a coaching change, negative culture, or a program that once showed belief in you is replacing you with a transfer or five-star recruit.
The reality is that colleges are always looking for the best talent; in the end, you are always replaceable. Players, especially five- or six-year guys, see the writing on the wall and seek a chance to see the field one more time.
Obviously, there are big schools that will get an upgrade at positions via transfers, but I think most players won’t get that big-time opportunity. I don’t necessarily agree with players jumping ship every season, but there could be some benefit to the transfer portal for Group of Five programs.
It could possibly minimize the gap between conferences and make some teams more competitive. Marshall hit the transfer portal hard and mixed in some JUCO players too. Kansas native and BUCO alum Charlie Gray helped the Thundering Herd with four tackles against Notre Dame. The door is open to anyone, and maybe a Derby athlete that took the JUCO route could be celebrating a win over a top 25 opponent.
I don’t see a Group of Five team full of transfers making a run into the college football playoff just yet, but very few games could be easy wins anymore.
