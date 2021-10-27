As we enter the twilight of October, the winds of change start to blow a little stronger – marking the start of a busy holiday season.
From October through December, calendars fill up with activities centered around Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas (plus New Year’s Eve to boot!).
More than others, this stretch of holidays seems to be steeped in tradition. I know myself and my family have our own ways of celebrating, as I’m sure many of our readers do as well.
Typically, I admit, I do not fully invest in the traditional tricks and treats at the center of Halloween – but who am I to turn down a popcorn ball or two?
Before the pandemic, I was easing into a new tradition of assembling a ragtag crew of friends each October to participate in zombie paintball (highly recommended). While issues beyond my circumstances put a damper on those plans the past couple of years, I was glad to see the DRC is training the next generation early – with a zombie hunting range set up at the recent Halloween Hullabaloo. The annual event seemed well-received overall this year.
Instead of getting involved in typical Halloween fare, I usually reserve October for more generic fall traditions. That includes filling up on my share of chili and cinnamon rolls – a Midwest staple.
Earlier this month, I pushed to include that tradition as part of the annual Derby Chamber of Commerce Chili Cook-off. Competing on behalf of the Informer, I wanted attendees to have the most Kansas experience as possible, so I suggested mini cinnamon rolls to go with our chili.
The cinnamon rolls seemed to go over well and I was glad to see other participants also reinforcing that tradition. I will admit, there was a slight twinge of disappointment in not walking away with a trophy, but it was a fun event to be a part of and see so many members of the community. For some reason, though, I can still hear the ringing of cow bells in my ears.
Soon Thanksgiving will be here – bringing its own traditions. And setting up decorations for Christmas always seems to work its way into my family’s plans.
When else are we supposed to put them up, though? There’s so many holiday-themed activities scheduled from the end of November to December that it would be hard to find the time otherwise.
Derby certainly has its own traditionally jam-packed schedule in that same timeframe – holding the annual tree lighting ceremony, Christmas in the Park, holiday parade and more.
No matter the tradition – whether celebrated during Halloween, Thanksgiving or Christmas –they seem to gain more meaning with each passing year. If you have a unique family tradition celebrated during this busy stretch, feel free to share it with us and your story might appear in an upcoming edition of our ZOOM magazine. Information on your unique traditions can be emailed to kelly@derbyinformer.com.
