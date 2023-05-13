Summer is finally here, and with it brings warmer weather and a plethora of outdoor activities for all ages. There is a little something for everyone when it comes to summer activities in Derby, and local businesses do not disappoint when it comes to participation and showing their community spirit.
Coming up, the Derby Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an all ages miniature golf tournament on June 1 at Field Station: Dinosaurs, complete with a food truck and more. Come golf anytime from 5 to 8 p.m., and your team could win some cash prizes! For an even bigger chance to win, make sure you purchase a racing duck for The Great Duck Derby on June 30. Racing begins at 9 a.m. at Rock River Rapids, and your $5 lucky duck could swim away with up to $1,000 cash! More information for both of these community events can be found at www.derbychamber.com.
Speaking of community events, you won’t want to miss the Smoke on the Plains BBQ and Music Festival on June 9 and 10! Enjoy free outdoor concerts, a People's Choice BBQ tasting contest, Kids Corner, the Derby Rotary Club's Hot Wheels for Hot Meals car show, the Derby Recreation Commission’s Smokin' 5K and much more.
Looking to soak up the sun? Make a splash at Rock River Rapids Aquatic Park, opening for the season on May 29. Let the kiddos run wild at the playground and splash pad at Madison Avenue Central Park, enjoy a game of sand volleyball or pickleball over at The Sandbox, grab a hotdog and watch a Derby Twins Baseball game with the family, or find a new treasure during the citywide garage sale May 18-20.
Looking for more leisurely activities to stay out of the heat? Grab some popcorn and catch the latest movie at Derby Plaza Theaters, enjoy food and drinks at a variety of different local restaurants or learn about Derby’s history and stroll through the Derby Historical Museum with tours happening every Saturday. Whether you are looking to soak up the sun or stay out of the heat, Derby is truly the place to be for safe, family-friendly fun this summer season.
