Lindsi Berry Mug 2023

LINDSI BERRY

Chamber Director of Marketing and Community Engagement

 COURTESY

Summer is finally here, and with it brings warmer weather and a plethora of outdoor activities for all ages. There is a little something for everyone when it comes to summer activities in Derby, and local businesses do not disappoint when it comes to participation and showing their community spirit.

Coming up, the Derby Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an all ages miniature golf tournament on June 1 at Field Station: Dinosaurs, complete with a food truck and more. Come golf anytime from 5 to 8 p.m., and your team could win some cash prizes! For an even bigger chance to win, make sure you purchase a racing duck for The Great Duck Derby on June 30. Racing begins at 9 a.m. at Rock River Rapids, and your $5 lucky duck could swim away with up to $1,000 cash! More information for both of these community events can be found at www.derbychamber.com

