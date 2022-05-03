As the DRC prepares for another busy summer it’s important to remember the value of public investments made by the Derby community. The DRC will be hosting its largest ever softball tournament on the second weekend in May. This tournament is large enough to use all softball-ready fields in Derby, but the new Decarsky Park ballfield facility has been a huge boost to attracting visitors to Derby. The tournament field in May should approach over 70 teams, which translates to well over 2,000 players, coaches and family members visiting Derby on one weekend. This kind of influx of people results in increased visits to local businesses, helps with tax revenues through sales tax, and they carry the word with them afterwards about the kind of community they experienced. The DRC has been able to schedule 26 weekend tournaments in 2022 not to mention all of our local leagues and practices during the week. With the overwhelming response to the first phase of Decarsky Park, we look forward to additions to that facility in the future.
The DRC is busy recruiting staff for Rock River Rapids this summer. This year has been especially challenging in recruiting staff so the DRC has increased wages, included DRC summer memberships for RRR employees, and added a late season cash incentive to encourage finishing the season out strong with us. Our next lifeguard training begins May 21. We would love to see you at that. Last year we had over 80,000 visitors at RRR, most of whom were visiting from out of town as well. We enjoyed our highest average daily attendance since 2012. We expect another banner year and encourage anyone interested to visit the employment page on our website, www.derbyrec.com.
These community amenities and many others like the DRC, the Hubbard Arts Center, Warren Riverview Park, Madison Avenue Central Park, the Derby Public Library and our excellent new school facilities create value in our community beyond their measure. They raise property values, improve quality of life, attract growing families, and bring in shoppers and users of our growing service sector. All these things produce property tax and sales tax revenue that in turn allows local government to reinvest in the community moving forward. As a result we are a vibrant and growing community that attracts visitors to it rather than loses visitors elsewhere. We consider it part of our mission to ensure that the community gets as much usage and positive results from these investments as possible.
