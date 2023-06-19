In 2019, the state legislature redefined the term “tax increase” to mean any increase in tax revenue over the previous year’s adopted budget. That may seem obvious, but in the elected official’s world the term “tax increase” is commonly considered to be the mill levy rate, not the tax revenue. 

On the surface, this revolutionary redefinition idea forces elected officials to be more honest in how we discuss taxes. Before 2019, elected officials would proudly claim that they never voted to raise taxes. We all know the tax dollars typically increase each year because the basis for property tax burden is tied to ever-increasing housing values. A static mill levy rate multiplied by a higher assessed value delivers more tax dollars to the government. 

