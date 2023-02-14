In the fall of 2022, the city of Derby held the first of a new event series called Third Thursday. The event was held at a park (and a few additional locations) and included live music, art for sale, farmers market vendors, food trucks, adult beverages and more. After receiving a wealth of positive feedback, the city scheduled six Third Thursday events in 2023.
We will kick off the year off with our first Third Thursday on March 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison Ave. Additional locations include the Derby Public Library, Hubbard Arts Center and First Man Brewery.
Madison Avenue Central Park will feature three artists, including painter Rita Tillison, clay jewelry designer Lauryn Dipman and string artist Regina Willhight. You can purchase a tasty dinner or treat from one of our food vendors that include Brazita Bites, Brown Box Bakery, Busy B's, Cheezepanzee and Taters ‘N’ Toppings. Drink vendors include Grace Hill Winery and Shaken or Stirred Bartending. Enjoy live music in the outdoor amphitheater throughout the event, and shop for a Derby hoodie, t-shirt or hat.
If you venture around town, check out the Derby Public Library (1600 Walnut Grove) from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to view elementary artwork featuring first, second and third-grade students from Derby Public Schools, St. Mary’s and Faith Lutheran. The Hubbard Arts Center (309 N. Woodlawn) will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. and feature art demonstrations and an art gallery. If you want to start early or finish your evening off with a Derby-brewed beer, stop by First Man Brewery, 437 E. Madison Ave., from 3 to 10 p.m.
In case of inclement weather, activities at Madison Avenue Central Park will be moved inside to The Venue. Learn more about the events at Derbyks.com/thirdthursday. You can also join our Facebook event at Facebook.com/DerbyKS.
Mark your calendars for the other five dates this year: April 20, May 18, Aug. 17, Sept. 21 and Oct. 19.
Third Thursday is brought to you by the city of Derby with the support of the Derby Public Library and the Derby Arts Council.
