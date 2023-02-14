Kristy Bansemer_4-19_color.jpg

KRISTY BANSEMER

Director of Communications

City of Derby

In the fall of 2022, the city of Derby held the first of a new event series called Third Thursday. The event was held at a park (and a few additional locations) and included live music, art for sale, farmers market vendors, food trucks, adult beverages and more. After receiving a wealth of positive feedback, the city scheduled six Third Thursday events in 2023.

We will kick off the year off with our first Third Thursday on March 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison Ave. Additional locations include the Derby Public Library, Hubbard Arts Center and First Man Brewery.

