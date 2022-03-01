I remember reading a book several years ago on how the political trends of society since Abraham Lincoln have consistently gone back and forth.
For example, the author determined that when society tends to adhere to more conservative ideas for a time, we would gradually move back into aligning with the acceptance of more liberal ideas. The number of years one ideology remained more dominant than the other was varied over time. But his research did prove one thing for sure – no matter what was popular during a time, our society always did shift back to the other side at some point.
One final discovery in his research showed that when society did shift from one trend back into the other, some element of the previous trend stayed with society and became more acceptable or normal as the new trend was moving into dominance. He said this was the biggest takeaway from the constant ideological changes in society throughout history.
You might say the election of one president in a political party will create the beginning of an ideological change. But his research brought proof switching from one party president to another was not a major factor. Things like wars, moral issues, the economy and the overall temperament of society at the time played much bigger roles in the shifting of societal trends and what was and wasn’t acceptable.
Since the elections in November, we have seen a trend in Kansas and locally that might be proof we are leaning toward a shift in ideology. School boards, city and some state governments have shifted makeups that look to be of a more conservative nature. This is especially true in Derby with the City Council and Board of Education.
Parents across the state have been more frustrated with things like COVID restrictions on in-person learning, curriculum discussions and objectionable material. So much so they have taken their concerns to state legislatures suggesting taxpayer-funded accounts are created for parents if their school district isn’t meeting the academic needs of their children.
Research from a public opinion poll by the Kansas Policy Institute showed that parents believe they should have the primary say over how their children are educated, with 88% strongly or somewhat agreeing and only 11% expressing some measure of disagreement.
In their first meeting, more conservative school board members in Derby easily yanked any chance of a mandatory mask mandate taking place the rest of this school session.
Since the elections, Derby’s new city council also consists of an overall more conservative and budget-minded group. My guess is that means that the proposed final phase of the STAR bond district, which was to include a manmade lagoon/beachfront development, hotel and more, may not see the light of day.
Developers pulled the plug on a Dec. 28, 2021, public hearing. That could relate to a shift in council makeup which is sure to make it more difficult to push the development through.
So maybe Derby’s society is making a shift, which means we’ll see more conservative issues being addressed that follow that ideology.
Whether or not the actions of a city council and a school board can be related to a societal shift may not necessarily be reliable at a local level. Even so, the societal temperament of Derby voters in November confirmed they wanted the ideology of a more conservative local government.
Now, let’s wait and see what sticks from this and becomes a new normal in Derby for the future.
