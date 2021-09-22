Recently, I’ve had the chance to keep tabs on something pretty cool going on in my hometown of Salina.
Through a photographer friend and former summer ball teammate, I’ve followed along on Facebook as a mural project has begun in Salina – with some popping up in the renovated downtown and the larger undertaking currently transforming the grain elevators on the north side of the community.
Seeing these updates I got to thinking about how much art is around us, and how often it might be overlooked in everyday places – or everyday things.
It’s out there in Derby, too, with the library’s latest exhibit being a great example. Featuring the art of Mark and Mary Pinnick Ward, it’s the work of the latter that might have you saying, “oh my gourd,” as Mary uses the produce to produce intricate sculptures. Myself and our designer, Patty, were both struck when we saw the painted elephant featured as part of the exhibit – a photo of which ran in a recent Informer story.
Derby isn’t short on murals, either, with a new one recently being completed at the Derby High School gym entrance. It follows the changes to the Panther logo through the years – something I can appreciate, given how much the evolution of the Jayhawk is treasured at my alma mater.
Beyond Derby High, all the elementary schools have been getting mascot facelifts over the past couple of years (with some still to come) and updated murals in turn. Maybe it’s because I’m a fan of all those “what if” scenarios you see on social media, like graphic designers creating NFL helmet logos based on the Star Wars universe, but I’ve enjoyed seeing the fresh takes. I think my favorite so far is the new Derby Hills Dragon.
My profile photo on Facebook may still feature some mural art (in downtown Newton), but I am not immune to losing sight of all the artistic outlets out there in the world – whether on walls or otherwise. But I’m certainly glad when it strikes me in the moment.
Driving through downtown Wichita recently, I noticed an outdoor gallery that has taken over the former pop-up park space and thought, “man, I need to check that out.” Same goes with some of the classes I see crop up on the Hubbard Art Center’s schedule.
With all the creative juices flowing, I look forward to what Derby artists come up with next. Who knows? Maybe the DHS football team will be involved and borrow a page from the Carolina Panthers’ performance art playbook to introduce a mixed-reality mascot at a game in the future.
Green is magic after all, and it has certainly helped paint some pretty striking pictures around Derby.
