Throughout this summer, you might have come across stories that have been labeled ‘Panthers of the Past’ on the sports pages. The summer is a time when consistent sports content slows down a bit, but it provides a gateway to try something new. We wanted to create an offseason series that focused on Panther alums that have stepped away from their playing days but were key pieces in their sport in their respective era.

It is still in a preliminary stage in terms of how far back we have gone, but the hope is to pull names from decades past. If anyone happens to know Bernie Perine or Joni Lewis, let me know, those two each set Derby track records that still stand today. Heck, If you know of any former Panther alums that had an interesting high school career at Derby, please email me.

