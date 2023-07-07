Throughout this summer, you might have come across stories that have been labeled ‘Panthers of the Past’ on the sports pages. The summer is a time when consistent sports content slows down a bit, but it provides a gateway to try something new. We wanted to create an offseason series that focused on Panther alums that have stepped away from their playing days but were key pieces in their sport in their respective era.
It is still in a preliminary stage in terms of how far back we have gone, but the hope is to pull names from decades past. If anyone happens to know Bernie Perine or Joni Lewis, let me know, those two each set Derby track records that still stand today. Heck, If you know of any former Panther alums that had an interesting high school career at Derby, please email me.
So far, this series has kind of made me feel old because I have shared stories of Derby alums that graduated about the time I did. That doesn’t feel that long ago, but time has really flown by.
I have to admit, I didn’t grow up in Derby, but it has been cool to hear about how impactful the town has been for every alum. It has also been pretty special to see the different career paths each has taken and how some of their attributes on the field have shown in their careers. Some have even come back to Derby to teach and coach, which has been fascinating to see.
I have really enjoyed looking back at the history of Panther athletics and seeing the pieces that have played an impact in each alum's four years of the kelly green and white. Hearing some of the current coaches share some insight about different athletes has also been special. Every class writes a new chapter in the record book, and that is the beauty of athletics. Leaders and contributors come and make their mark, but one thing that has stayed the same is the people that support them. The youth programs in Derby have helped instill a passion for the game and have built individuals with solid character in the process. The Derby fans bring an energy that inspires the next generation to make the community proud.
Derby is an amazing place. It is a great place to live and work. A big part of what makes it so special is its people. I know I stress that a lot, but I really do mean it. The support and investment Panther fans give to the high school student-athletes is awesome. Seeing a full and energetic Panther Stadium on a Friday night makes me want to strap on a helmet – although head coach Brandon Clark would probably rather put a crash test dummy on the field before requesting my services.
I have loved sharing some different alumni stories with you this summer. It has been a nice change of pace for me, and I hope you have found these stories somewhat entertaining. I hope to continue it for the rest of the summer before the next group of Panther athletes takes the stage.
I have hit the point of the summer where I am raring to get back out to the sports complexes for another season of Derby sports. At the Informer, we are gearing up for the Fall Sports Preview, to the delight of the coaches, I'm sure. I am looking forward to beginning that process and kicking off another year. The students might not be ready for another school year, but I sure am.
