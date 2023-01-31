Have you ever wondered how library books make it to the shelves? You might think our materials magically manifest with a wave of the hand. You might think it’s an AI robot that generates the books in perfect condition and puts them in place.
But if we lift the curtain on the Derby Public Library’s inner workings, it’s not magic or robots that bring your library to life. It’s actually the trio of talented librarians in the Interlibrary Loan (ILL) and Cataloging Department!
Ashley Pohlenz, the ILL/Cataloging Coordinator, describes that “the cataloging aspect is the processing of new books, DVDs, and games for the library. Interlibrary loan handles requesting items from other libraries in Kansas as well as around the U.S. As well, we handle transfering items between the consortium libraries.”
When a new item arrives freshly off the shipping truck, Ashley inputs the item into the catalog system (Koha) so you can easily locate it. Anytime you’ve searched for a item in our catalog, Ashley is the one who entered the details.
Once that new item is in the system, it needs some accessories. Shelia Rogers, ILL/Cataloging Assistant, is in charge of processing your materials. Shelia adds elements like the call number, new book sticker, and even a protective covering to keep your item safe.
Shelia says, “my favorite part of the job is that I get to see brand new items right before they go on the shelf.”
Circulating materials sometimes run into problems like torn pages, destroyed covers, or scratched discs. That’s when ILL/Cataloging Assistant Emily Gillihan comes to the rescue. Emily mends and repairs the materials so patrons can check them out again.
“I love figuring out what the problem is and using some creativity to fix it,” Emily says.
Besides tending to materials in the library, the ILL/Cataloging team handles transfers from the other seven libraries within the KanShare Consortium and any Interlibrary Loan requests coming from across the country.
This means that mail time is busy time. With dozens of materials being offloaded and a dozen more going out, the team is a well-oiled machine. It also helps to have their favorite courier driver, Deandra, who always has music playing and family photos to share.
The ILL/Cataloging Team is dedicated to making your library experience a better one. From locating an item across the state to carefully repairing that beloved picture book, the team behind the scenes at the Derby Public Library is, indeed, magical.
(0) comments
