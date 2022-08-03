It seems we hear all the time in the media or elsewhere about “the kids these days” or “nobody wants to work,” etc. Varying propositions that kids these days are different, disconnected, unmotivated etc. The DRC employs, by far, more people under 20 years old than any other employer in the city. Other than Derby schools, we have more interaction with young people than any other organization in town. As Director of Administration who handles human resources for the Derby Recreation Commission I’d like to offer a glimmer of hope.

There is no doubt young people have faced serious development challenges with the isolation of COVID, the distraction of the internet or various other factors. But as we approach the end of summer, our young people have risen to the challenge time and time again. Like many other organizations we found we had to raise wages to attract employees. But along with raised wages, we have raised expectations. We have found that when given high expectations, proper training, routine feedback and positive reinforcement, our staff has done really great things for our community.

