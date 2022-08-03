It seems we hear all the time in the media or elsewhere about “the kids these days” or “nobody wants to work,” etc. Varying propositions that kids these days are different, disconnected, unmotivated etc. The DRC employs, by far, more people under 20 years old than any other employer in the city. Other than Derby schools, we have more interaction with young people than any other organization in town. As Director of Administration who handles human resources for the Derby Recreation Commission I’d like to offer a glimmer of hope.
There is no doubt young people have faced serious development challenges with the isolation of COVID, the distraction of the internet or various other factors. But as we approach the end of summer, our young people have risen to the challenge time and time again. Like many other organizations we found we had to raise wages to attract employees. But along with raised wages, we have raised expectations. We have found that when given high expectations, proper training, routine feedback and positive reinforcement, our staff has done really great things for our community.
We have the youngest staff at Rock River Rapids in recent memory, and we have seen them deliver remarkable safety and customer service at a time the park is its busiest in years. We have full attendance at our summer camps, and staff have done a fantastic job providing great experiences. Our outdoor crew has kept our playing fields and properties in great shape with tournaments or leagues going on every week. Considering the amount of activity, all of our staff has provided great service, made remarkably few mistakes and has done it under pressure and in high heat. We are really proud of them. Thank you, staff – you are awesome.
We feel it is an underrated aspect of the DRC’s service that we have been the first job for many young people in Derby. We feel we send them out into the world better people and professionals than when they arrived. For those with more pessimistic views, we would offer this encouragement. Take some extra time to interact with or mentor young people in your life. The DRC is always in need of youth sports coaches. There are all kinds of youth organizations in need of funds and assistance. I believe when we look at our young people collectively we are looking at a mirror back at ourselves. Let’s make sure we like what we see.
