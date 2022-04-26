Truth be told, I’m not the best at being surprised. I can admit – and my family can probably attest – that I am a difficult person to buy gifts for on birthdays, Christmas, etc. I know what I like. Still, I try hard to give in to the unexpected joys of the unknown when I can – with this past week being the perfect example.
With the return of the Taste of Derby on April 21, there were plenty of opportunities to be surprised with my second go-around at the established Derby event. Visiting a number of dining establishments during the tour – with 25 businesses participating this year – there was no way to know what you were getting into (in terms of samples) until arriving at each set location.
My dining group started out at Rock Regional Hospital, which continues to impress every chance I get to taste its cafeteria offerings. At the last Taste of Derby, the RRH cafe staff served up some phenomenal meatballs and bruschetta. They may have one-upped themselves this time around, giving participating diners the chance to try a parmesan-crusted chicken sandwich and some jambalaya.
Both myself and one of my buddies along for the ride, admittedly not the biggest fans of tomatoes, were blown away by the sandwich (which had what I would call a caprese salad flavor profile). Of course, the jambalaya was no slouch itself. I ran into another friend at the hospital stop who was “mind-blown” at how good the food was; she later admitted it was the best thing she tried all night.
Having so many participating businesses, though, there were plenty of othering surprising goodies to find along the way. I had yet to try Gambino’s, so that was another hit, featuring some delicious white sauce as well as a stromboli breadstick that I absolutely loved.
And then there were the businesses at the Derby Welcome Center, which kept the hits coming. Shaken or Stirred had some top-notch cocktails – including one that somewhat redeemed gin in my eyes – while anyone who participated knows the sweets offered at the Welcome Center were no joke. Between the chocolate chip dip from Truly Amazing Catering and the bourbon maple cupcakes from Keto On With Kerri, my sweet tooth was fully satiated.
On top of experiencing the sweet surprises of Taste of Derby, I got in on some second-hand surprise joy last week talking with Derby High School senior Christian Crawford after he was (unexpectedly) presented with a full-ride scholarship by the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps. Even through a brief interview, I could tell how big a deal that was for him.
Given that I’m always trying to figure out who the killer is when watching thrillers or police procedurals on TV, I think my brain is somewhat hard-wired to avoid surprises. But I’m certainly glad for experiences like the Taste of Derby that can catch me off guard and spark some thrills. That joy that comes from the unknown, oftentimes, can be the best.
