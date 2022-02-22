Over the weekend, I stepped foot in a store that has piqued my curiosity for some time now. Walking past while on the way to dinner with some friends in downtown Wichita, I took a mental snapshot of the Standard Issue Company storefront and vowed to check it out when I had a chance. And boy, am I glad that opportunity presented itself.
Immediately upon entering the store I was greeted warmly by the salesman behind the register – who also just so happened to be the co-owner of the business. He was quick to offer a choice of beer, whiskey or wine to sip on while I perused the store’s offerings – not something I’m accustomed to when visiting a clothing retailer. Bonus points earned right off the bat.
As I looked around, he proceeded to give the background on the items for sale and the design choices in the store. Being a writer, I’m a sucker for a good story, no matter the business. Your restaurant is a converted mortuary? Cool. Your brewery makes the most authentic Kolsch-style beer in the U.S. thanks to a rare and super-personalized wedding gift? Consider me a fan.
Ultimately, I did not end up buying anything. As my sister had warned me, the clothes were a little on the pricey side. But I will be back, and I will buy something eventually. How could I not, given that they have vintage Wichita Wrangler hoodies for sale? Mostly, though, my guaranteed return is thanks to the Hall of Fame-level customer service experience I was treated to upon my initial visit.
Truly great customer service is hard to forget, and it is worth recognizing – especially now. Difficult as businesses have had it during the pandemic – adapting to new safety policies, trying to maintain staffing levels, etc. – it makes the good experiences stand out.
On top of the experience at Standard Issue, the weekend arguably got even better thanks to a particularly mindful server at Vora (in Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood) who went the extra mile to make sure my party’s Sunday brunch meal was prepared to everyone’s liking.
I know it’s easy to share bad, negative restaurant (or other business) experiences on social media, but I encourage others to focus on the good and lift those individuals up. If you think hard on it, I bet the good will outweigh the bad in most cases. And honestly, for me, the bad experiences are quickly forgotten. But the good ones will stick with you for life.
Even a decade (at least) since it happened, I will never forget the customer service I was treated to at Disney’s MGM Studios in Orlando. In town to head out on a Disney cruise with my family, we were not actually planning on stopping at any of the Disney parks. However, it was Star Wars weekend and MGM studios was offering an opportunity I couldn’t pass up – the chance to have a collectible digitally rendered superimposing your face over a mold of Han Solo frozen in carbonite. To answer the obvious questions, yes, I am that level of nerd.
As I approached the gate, I was planning to pay the full admission fee to do this one-off experience. Explaining my situation to the individual working the ticket booth, they called over a manager who led me to a side entrance and let me into the park for FREE. I was not expecting that, but you can be sure I will never forget that type of treatment.
Oftentimes, I think empathy is an underappreciated character trait in modern in society. Knowing the full circumstances behind any negative customer service experience may lead you to think twice before posting, and may even make those transgressions easier to forgive and forget. Am I saying let yourself get steamrolled in any type of business transaction? Absolutely not. But in reflection, I think we can admit we are all struggling in different ways at different times. That makes it all the more important to let the positive experiences shine through when you can, because that will always keep us coming back for more.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.