Throughout my life, I’ve worked in the private sector, served as county and state treasurer, and now in Congress representing Derby and south central Kansas – all while raising a family here in the heartland.
There’s a consistent theme that runs through each of these experiences – to be successful, you have to live within your means. Whether it’s a small business, a family, or a government agency, you have to spend less than you take in and prepare for storms that inevitably will come.
Even local and state governments have to balance their budgets.
Yet in Washington, the push to spend more is met with little resistance, and the solutions are equally unstable – borrow more money and raise taxes on hardworking Americans.
Today our nation’s debt is more than $28 trillion. Twenty-eight trillion. With a number that large, it’s hard to understand just how much taxpayer money we’re talking about. Well, $28 trillion is one thousand dollars 28 billion times – or another way to think about it is that 28 trillion has 12 zeroes behind it. Yep, $28,000,000,000,000.
Every American – adult and child – bears a burden of more than $85,000 each.
I used to say that our children and grandchildren would be paying for our current lifestyle, but unfortunately, it’s now our great-grandchildren that will bear the burden of our debt and bad decisions.
Washington’s other way of paying for their inefficient programs is through your tax dollars – and they always want more of it.
President Biden’s campaign promise of not raising taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 is already a farce. Even the left-leaning Tax Policy Center found that Biden’s proposals would raise taxes on 75% of middle-class families next year. That number increases to 95% by 2031.
That’s in addition to raising taxes on small businesses and making the United States less competitive through a global minimum tax.
And who is it that suffers when Washington borrows more money and raises taxes? It’s us here in south central Kansas – the mom-and-pop shops downtown, the young families just starting out, and the seniors who have spent their lives paying into Social Security and Medicare.
Not only will more hard-earned money go to Washington bureaucrats, but our daily expenses increase as well. And we already see that.
Thanks to massive government spending, prices on everything from fuel to food are increasing. This isn’t a made-up scare tactic – Americans are paying 49.6% for gasoline, 21% more for used vehicles, and 124% more for lumber.
So while the federal government can’t seem to balance a budget, the resulting strain on Kansans will require small businesses and families to rethink their own budget.
There is a better way.
I’ve long advocated for a balanced budget amendment to our Constitution – a mechanism that requires the federal government to do precisely what Americans have to do themselves. I am also a proponent of a fiscally responsible government – just this year I helped draft a budget from the Republican Study Committee that balances in five years and puts American families and small businesses first.
And I was also a proponent of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017, a bill that reformed our decades-old tax code. While those on the left try to claim that only the wealthiest Americans benefited from the revised tax code – a myth debunked by FactCheck.org – the truth is that most Americans experienced lower taxes and greater economic growth thanks to the TJCA. Even the New York Times admitted this fact, saying, “Studies consistently find that the 2017 law cut taxes for most Americans.”
So instead of loading up on debt and increasing taxes, American families understand that we should tackle the spending problem first and live within our means.
Kansas families and employers are much better at managing their own funds than the federal government, and Washington should be taking their cues from midwest kitchen tables rather than coastal elites.
