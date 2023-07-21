As I arrived at the office one recent morning, there was an email waiting for me in my inbox that seemed shockingly clairvoyant – as if the sender knew I was plotting out this column in my mind.
The subject line read, “Barbie vs. Oppenheimer: Which are Kansans more excited to see?” Burning questions that people need the answer to, I know (and the results from the research group indicated it was “Barbie,” for those interested).
With the twin July 21 release of what are expected to be among two of the biggest movies of the summer, labeled with the catchy nickname “Barbenheimer” for those planning double features, I couldn’t help but ask some questions myself. One primarily jumped out in my mind: Do people still get excited about going to the movies?
Growing up, I remember getting amped up to make a trip to the movie theater. Not only for the nostalgic snacks (Buncha Crunch for the win!) that seemed to taste better while watching some action-packed flick, or the reprieve the air-conditioned theater provided from the blistering heat, but I also truly couldn’t wait for the engaging experience those summer blockbusters provided.
I remember being thrilled – and terrified – watching the velociraptors stalk children through a dark kitchen in “Jurassic Park.” And while it has become almost ubiquitous Fourth of July viewing on home TVs, I remember being blown away (pun fully intended) watching “Independence Day” – in Independence, Mo., of all places – in a theater in 1996.
Now, with friends presenting the idea of taking in a “Barbenheimer” double feature, I find myself thinking one thing – eh. That doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with my feelings toward either movie, but more toward the theater-going experience in general. It just doesn’t seem like it is what it used to be.
Talking with a friend the other day, I realized that the release of the newest Transformers movie had already passed – one such film I was thinking of making it to theaters to see, though recent history would tell me to avoid it. Also, as a lifelong Nintendo fan I had considered going to see the animated Super Mario movie, but the more time it spent in theaters, the more I told myself I could just wait to watch it at home.
And there’s the rub. With home setups continuing to get bigger, better and closer to matching the theatrical experience, is the movie theater really needed? It’s a question that the COVID pandemic put under a spotlight.
While studios have gone back to the normal release models as much as possible, more and more I find myself not wanting to sit in a theater seat for nearly three hours – especially when the investment isn’t there.
Recently, Regal Theaters announced it will be closing the Old Town Warren Theatre. Now, while I haven’t been to many movies in the past few years (obligatory Marvel films aside, like “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”), when I did it often meant a trip to the Warren Theatres.
Call it nostalgia, but growing up we would often make trips from Salina to Wichita and stopped in at the Warren Theatres when we really wanted to make the film-going experience a spectacle. With the Derby Plaza Theaters here in town, I don’t know if it was the same, but it meant something different seeing a movie at the Warren. Now, not so much.
Given the amount of content available at our fingertips, getting people out to theaters seems to be an increasingly difficult task. But here’s hoping there’s still a bit of movie magic out there in the world. And perhaps it will draw me back in to theaters – at some point.
