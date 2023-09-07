It feels like almost everything costs more than it used to: groceries, gas, homes, and more. But, is life really more expensive now than it was a few years ago?
One way to answer this question is with the Social Security Administration’s annual “Cost-of-Living Adjustment.” Last year’s October adjustment of 8.7% was the highest increase since 1981.
These increases are based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), which is a monthly index showing what a set “basket of goods” would cost a representative worker. This amount has risen every month in 2023.
Although the CPI-W index has risen steadily since its debut in 1974, increases have spiked from 2019 to today. Yes, life is more expensive today.
I am in favor of most taxes: educating youth, funding parks, hiring firefighters, paving roads, operating a library. Today, however, my mind and my budget are stretched thin.
The Derby Difference half-cent sales tax sunsets at the end of 2024, and in these tight times, I was already eagerly anticipating the sunset of an expense. More than a decade ago, Derby voters passed the Derby Difference sales tax and it has generated an average of almost $3 million in revenue annually since 2014 to help fund parks, the library, and fire department.
Although the city has transitioned some expenses away from this funding, previous estimates are that the city will be short about $1 million a year after the tax expires, and with public safety, parks, and streets and sidewalks ranking high in importance in the community survey, this means either drastic cuts to important community services or increasing revenue through another Derby Difference sales tax or increased property taxes.
If getting the services our community wants means we are going to pay one way or another, I would rather share that burden with visitors to the community through a sales tax.
I am not in the mood to pay more for anything, but in this case the one cent 2025 Derby Difference sales tax seems like the least expensive way to fund the amenities that make our city such a great place to visit, and to live. And, it is good to remember, some expenses are worth paying for. A safe city, shady parks, and smooth streets are worth the cost.
