The basis for any type of taxation should be fairness. The Kansas Constitution demands that tax appraisals be ‘uniform and equal’ meaning that county appraisers across the state must do their work consistently from county to county and that everyone pays the same assessment rates based on the Fair Market Value of each residence.
When the economy experiences high inflation (as we have for the last couple of years), it inflates the fair market value of housing as well. This year, the appraiser reported that 91% of residential property will see an average 9% increase in their property appraisal. The question is: considering inflation, is this reasonable? Some home owners have seen much greater increases and many have seen large increases year after year. Again, is this fair?
The Legislature came up with an idea to cap the large increases. Part of me likes their idea, but I can see some reasons this will have enormous negative impacts on the state and our community. Senate Concurrent Resolution 1611 will cap increases at 4% per year. In years like 2022, even though the economy is inflating at about 10% per year, the appraised value of property would be limited to 4% or less per year.
This bill does not need the governor’s signature either. If the House passes this bill, the question will be placed on the ballot and voted upon by people. If a simple majority of voters agree, then the Constitution would be amended. Regardless of higher rates of inflation, the county appraiser could only increase your appraisal up to 4% in a year. Sounds good on the surface.
My concern is for those buying and selling homes or those pulling permits to improve their home. Those homeowners will pay a higher tax burden since their appraisal will be reset to market. This solution focuses only on the rate of change and does nothing to actually cap spending or taxes. Capping the percent change in appraised or assessed value does not lower taxes. It only shifts the burden of government to those that upgrade their property.
By forcing the appraisals to be lower than market, we will not have a market reference that makes any sense. People will be rewarded for staying put and those that don’t will pay a higher tax burden simply because they moved. This does not seem fair because it’s no longer uniform and equal.
