The basis for any type of taxation should be fairness. The Kansas Constitution demands that tax appraisals be ‘uniform and equal’ meaning that county appraisers across the state must do their work consistently from county to county and that everyone pays the same assessment rates based on the Fair Market Value of each residence.

When the economy experiences high inflation (as we have for the last couple of years), it inflates the fair market value of housing as well. This year, the appraiser reported that 91% of residential property will see an average 9% increase in their property appraisal. The question is: considering inflation, is this reasonable? Some home owners have seen much greater increases and many have seen large increases year after year. Again, is this fair?

