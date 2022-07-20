As we close the books on another school year, time has told us that another is just around the corner. I’m sure our veteran staff members can attest to that. As we look to the upcoming school year, I look back on the past and ponder the challenges we faced not knowing what new challenges might present themselves in the future. Each school year is different. Time, social norms, students and staff all change. I believe Mr. Tim Hamblin said it best when he describes our high school … “fast.”
While many things might change, others will remain the same. Out of many, I would like to use this time to point out just one – our SRO program at Derby Public Schools. We are privileged to have student resource officers at our two middle schools and high school. Some of these officers also pull double duty and instruct DARE to our elementary students. We also have officers of Derby PD who spend time at our elementary schools while on local patrol. I want to personally thank our SROs who not only serve our students and staff but who serve our community. I know that the positive impact they all have on our students is taken outside of our schools and leads to a better relationship between community and police. I feel this is an enormous need in the world we live in today. The relationship that Derby Public Schools has with the Derby Police Department is nothing short of impressive. We all in this community are very fortunate to have this as many throughout our state and country do not. I want to thank the many who have served before me – both on the school board, within the district – and our many officers at DPD who have made this partnership possible.
