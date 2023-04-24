Katie Carlson Mug April 2023

With nearly 13% of the total enrollment being military-connected students at Derby Public Schools, we are proud to have recently been announced as a Purple Star District with all 12 schools meeting the requirements and criteria outlined to achieve this distinction. Derby is one of four districts in the state to have schools recognized earlier this month.

The “Purple Star” designation is aimed at helping schools respond to the educational challenges children face during their transition to a new school and keeping them on track to be college, workforce and life-ready. It signals which schools are the most committed and best equipped to meet the unique needs of children who are military-connected.

