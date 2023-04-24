With nearly 13% of the total enrollment being military-connected students at Derby Public Schools, we are proud to have recently been announced as a Purple Star District with all 12 schools meeting the requirements and criteria outlined to achieve this distinction. Derby is one of four districts in the state to have schools recognized earlier this month.
The “Purple Star” designation is aimed at helping schools respond to the educational challenges children face during their transition to a new school and keeping them on track to be college, workforce and life-ready. It signals which schools are the most committed and best equipped to meet the unique needs of children who are military-connected.
April is also celebrated as the Month of the Military Child, underscoring the important role military children play in the armed forces community. Our school staff have gone above and beyond across the entire district, not only this month, but all year long in creating a welcoming environment and hosting special events to celebrate military-connected children, while creating opportunities for all students to learn more and support military service members. Just last week, kindergarteners at Stone Creek Elementary published their own book called, “They are my Hero” where each student created a page expressing why they are grateful for the military.
I grew up as a child of a military parent, moving a few times before ultimately landing here in Derby to complete my K-12 years. I am now a military spouse with my own children who have faced being sometimes weeks, months, even an entire year at one point, away from their father due to military commitments. Being a military spouse or child of a military-connected parent comes with both pride and unique challenges. There is a sense of honor in supporting a loved one who is serving their country, and in being a part of a community that values service, sacrifice and patriotism. However, the lifestyle can be challenging, as military families often face frequent moves, long periods of separation, and the stress and uncertainty that come with deployments and training exercises. Despite these challenges, military families are resilient and adaptable.
I appreciate greatly all of the schools across the state who committed to earning a “Purple Star.” This shows they not only recognize the challenges military children face, but that they are actively putting in the work to help them be as successful and supported as possible while completing their educational experiences. While many things can be unpredictable with military life, it is reassuring to know schools have the support in place to meet the unique needs and challenges that come along with military transitions. I commend all students who have a connection to the military for their remarkable resilience, strength, and sacrifices. Your ability to persevere through challenging circumstances is truly inspiring.
