What an honor it has been to serve as your City Manager since 2006. Over these 16 years, the population has grown 21%, which required serious investment in streets, firefighters, sidewalks and many other services.
This growth didn’t happen by accident. In 2007, the City Council set a vision and mission for Derby to create vibrant neighborhoods, nurture a strong business community, and preserve beautiful green spaces. In short, to show the world that Derby is the place to be.
Since then, tax dollars have been directed to programs and facilities that people wanted and valued. People don’t move to Derby by accident. They CHOOSE Derby because of its recreational amenities, educational opportunities, and location. In short, the quality of life.
Such quality in our community is the result of decades of thoughtful investments made by volunteers on the City Council, Board of Education, Derby Recreation Commission, Derby Library Board, and others. Since I’m about to retire in December as your City Manager, this is my chance to say “Thank You” to these devoted elected and appointed officials who have cared enough about the community to go to the meetings, hear others with differing views, and make difficult choices to fund quality services and infrastructure that will last. Thank you for engaging and serving.
And if you have ever made a contribution to the Derby Community Foundation, Derby Senior Center, Derby Historical Museum, or other worthy local causes, thank you for investing in our community. Your stewardship helped make this city stronger and more beautiful. #DerbyProud
The community is fortunate to have professional, top-notch people who strive daily to make good choices as they provide services like clean, safe water and family-oriented places like parks and the library. I can honestly say I have never worked with such dedicated public servants as those who keep us safe and account for every penny. Thank you, city employees, for doing the work every day. You make Derby a premier community where homes can’t seem to get built fast enough for all the people who want to live here. You have my deepest respect and thanks.
